Greg Van Avermaet announces retirement at end of 2023 season

Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) is hanging up the bike at the end of 2023

Greg Van Avermaet has announced his retirement at the end of the season, drawing to a close a hugely successful 17-year spell in the professional peloton.

The Belgian, who turns 38 this month, made the announcement via a moving video message on Instagram of him hanging up the different jerseys of his career.

"Sadly this adventure will come to an end," he said, explaining that he is looking forward to spending time with his family and taking on "other goals in life in which I will hopefully find the same passion".

Van Avermaet has racked up wins at some of the sport's biggest races over the years, including a memorable Olympic Games road race win in Rio in 2016, which saw him beat Jakob Fuglsang by the Copacabana beach after a brutal 237km race.

The following year he enjoyed the best sprint Classics campaign of his career, winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem before sprinting home from a group of five riders to win Paris-Roubaix in the famous velodrome.

Van Avermaet can also count two Tour de France stage wins – at Rodez in 2015 and Le Lioran in 2016 – on his palmarès, also racking up 11 days in the yellow jersey at the 2016 and 2018 Tours.

Other big accomplishments across a fruitful career include the 2016 Tirreno-Adriatico, two editions apiece of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the GP Montréal, the 2011 Paris-Tours, and the 2015 Baloise Belgium Tour.

Having turned pro with Lotto and spent a decade in the BMC/CCC setup where he experienced his greatest successes, Van Avermaet has spent the final three seasons of his career at AG2R Citroën, with fellow Classics rider Oliver Naesen.

He finished third at the Tour of Flanders in 2021 but recent season have been hampered by illness, including the lingering effects of COVID-19.

Following a post-Classics break, Van Avermaet will return to racing at the Tour du Finistère in France. He could ride the Tour de France if he secures selection but the final race of his distinguished career has to be decided.

"Until the end of the season, I will still give my all with my team AG2R Citroën, that I thank for its trust and team spirit for the last three years, just like I did from the first day I decided to start cycling. Hopefully, I can finish off with some nice results!" Van Avermaet signed off his retirement message.

Van Avermaet's Instagram video sees him hanging several notable jerseys from his career on his clothesline, including his first team Predictor-Lotto, yellow and polka-dot jerseys from the Tour de France, a BMC jersey with Olympic gold trim, and an AG2R jersey.

Over the years, from Lotto to AG2R, he has racked up 41 victories, starting on the fifth day of his first race as a professional aged 21 at the Tour of Qatar, with his most recent coming at the GP Montréal in 2019.

"A great adventure is coming to an end, and I am a little sad. It was a very difficult decision to make but when I look in the rear-view mirror, I am extremely proud of my achievements," Van Avermaet said.

"I gave my best every day, just so I wouldn't regret anything. I have not only enjoyed my victories but also the road to them.

"I thank all those who believed in me and helped me throughout my career. I am grateful to my supporters who have supported me at every moment, even in difficult times.

"It is now time to devote time to my wife, my children and to give new directions to my life, hoping to find the same passion."

Van Avermaet is currently taking a break from competition after completing what turned out to be his final spring Classics campaign at his 13th Paris-Roubaix participation. He's set to return to competition later this month at the Tour du Finistère, Boucles de l'Aulne and 4 Jours de Dunkerque.

June will see him take on either the Tour de Suisse or Critérium du Dauphiné and a final appearance at the Belgian National Championships before an possible start at the Tour de France. His final race has not yet been decided.