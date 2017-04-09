Van Avermaet wins Paris-Roubaix
Belgian claims his first career Monument victory
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) finally has his Monument after claiming victory in a breathless edition of Paris-Roubaix, the fastest in the race's history.
At various junctures, the cause seemed lost, and even on the final lap of the velodrome, it briefly appeared as though the Belgian had squandered his chance. This time, however, Van Avermaet was not to be denied, as he saw off Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) and Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac) in the finishing sprint to shake off the very last vestiges of his nearly-man tag.
Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors), riding in his final race as a professional, was prominent throughout and part of the key selection that formed after Mons-en-Pévéle, but he was caught on the wrong side when the leading group split with 30 kilometres remaining. Despite showing flashes of his force of old on the Carrefour de l'Arbre, where he was willed on by an expectant public, he was unable to close the gap. He finished the race in the large chasing group that came home 12 seconds down on Van Avermaet, and ends his career level with Roger De Vlaeminck on four Paris-Roubaix victories.
The decisive move took shape in installments over one of the least fearsome sectors of cobbles, at Templeneuve with 30 kilometres to go, as Van Avermaet, Stybar and Langeveld joined Gianni Moscon (Sky), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) in pursuit of earlier attacker Daniel Oss (BMC). A lone chase attempt by world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was interrupted by a puncture, and the septet out front quickly opened a lead of 30 seconds over the Boonen group behind.
Van Avermaet laid down a fierce acceleration on the jagged cobbles of the Carrefour de l'Arbre with 16 kilometres remaining and only Stybar and Langeveld were still with him out the other end, and that trio continued to augment its advantage over the rest of the field over the remaining three sectors of pavé.
Not even Stybar's repeated refusal to contribute could stall their progress. When Stybar attacked his companions four kilometres from the velodrome, however, Van Avermaet's ire was obvious as he shut down the move and then forced the Quick-Step man to close down Langeveld's subsequent attack.
Perhaps unbeknownst to the three leaders, they had begun to fritter away their healthy lead over a chasing Moscon and Stuyven amid the ensuing game of cat and mouse. Van Avermaet led into the velodrome, and when Stybar almost brought them to a halt as he soft-pedalled to the top of the banking, Moscon and Stuyven were suddenly upon them.
Moscon had the gumption to attack immediately, and were it not for his obvious fatigue, his might have been a winning gap. Instead Stybar swooped down the banking in pursuit and then launched his sprint, but Stybar's effort served only to lead out Van Avermaet, who claimed a decisive win, punching the air in relief as much as in joy as he crossed the line. The Olympic champion has been in a rich vein of form this spring, winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem and now Paris-Roubaix, and placing second at the Tour of Flanders for good measure.
"I didn't think Paris-Roubaix was going to be the Monument for me," Van Avermaet said afterwards. "In the end I was a bit afraid of Stybar because he wasn't working with us. I'm really happy to have finally won a Monument because I've had a long wait for this."
The Boonen chasing group swelled in size on the run-in and reached the finish just 12 seconds down on Van Avermaet, with Arnaud Démare (FDJ) winning the sprint for sixth ahead of André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo).
Van Avermaet's average speed of 45.204kph was the fastest in the history of the race, outstripping the longstanding record set by Peter Post in 1964, when the race featured far fewer cobbled kilometres. The peloton was puffed along by a strong tailwind early on, but it was still a brutally difficult day of racing. No early break gained any real purchase before the first cobbles at Troisvilles, and there was scarcely a lull in the entire 260 kilometres.
Van Avermaet's win was all the more notable given that he went down in a crash shortly before the Arenberg Forest, replaced his bike and then spent more than 20 kilometres chasing back on as Quick-Step turned the screws up ahead. Not for the first time this spring, he seemed to have ample energy to spare. "I had a bit of bad luck before the Arenberg but the team did good work," he said. "Everybody was in the right place for me and Daniel Oss did really good work and everything came together for me."
How it unfolded
The peloton left the Place Charles de Gaulle in Compiègne under pleasant sunshine and was puffed along by a tailwind that had seen the start delayed by 15 minutes in a bid to keep the finish to its originally scheduled time. More than 50.5 kilometres were covered in the first hour of racing as no break established itself and there was little let-up thereafter. The first break, featuring Yannick Martinez (Delko Marseille), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) and Mickaël Delage (FDJ), forged clear only just before the first sector of cobbles at Troisville and never had more than 45 seconds on the peloton.
On sector 28 – the second of 29, which count down to Roubaix – Oliver Naesen (AG2R), Lukasz Wiśniowski (Sky), Nicolas Dougall (Dimension Data) and Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) went down in a crash, while shortly afterwards, Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) fell in another incident. Before the cobbles, meanwhile, Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) went down, though the Australian managed to bridge back up.
Shortly after sector 24, Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked from the peloton and joined with Wallays and Delage at the front. At that point, Katusha-Alpecin were controlling affairs in the peloton. Meanwhile, 2014 winner Nikki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors), already caught behind an earlier crash, hit the ground hard on the cobbles near Maing and abandoned soon afterwards.
Come the Trouée d'Arenberg, the three leaders had an advantage of almost a minute on the peloton, where Quick-Step had taken up the reins just as Van Avermaet crashed on the preceding section at Wallers. The Olympic champion had to close a 40-second gap to get back in the race.
Wallays and Vandenbergh rid themselves of Delage on the Arenberg, while Trentin and Katusha's Tony Martin set the pace in the peloton, as Boonen, Sagan and Trek's John Degenkolb followed. Van Avermaet found an ally of circumstance in puncture victim Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) on the other side of the forest and they eventually bridged back up.
Ahead of sector 18, Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) attacked and enjoyed a brief rally off the front, but the first significant move came after sector 17 at Hornaing. With 75 kilometres remaining, Sagan ripped off the front with his teammate Maciej Bodnar, as well as Oss and Stuyven, opening up a gap of 30 seconds over the bunch. It was an ambitious attack from Sagan, but a puncture forced him and Bodnar out of the move, leaving Stuyven and Oss out in front.
With 60 kilometres to go, Oss and Stuyven had 30 seconds in hand on a 30-man group that included Boonen, Sagan and just about every real contender bar puncture victim Oliver Naesan. Sagan showed further aggression on the cobbles at Mons-en-Pévéle, helping to split the chasers and peg back Oss and Stuyven. With 40 kilometres to go, 15 men remained in front: Roelandts, Moscon, Oss, Van Avermaet, Stuyven, Degenkolb, Sagan, Boonen, Stybar, Langeveld, Chavanel, Jens Keukeleire (Orica-Scott), Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis), Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) and Bert De Backer (Sunweb).
On sector 9, Van Avermaet's teammate Oss went up the road once again, and the Italian would prove a most useful foil in the finale. The flurry of attacks approaching Templeuve, triggered by Langeveld and Roelandts, helped to give shape to the winning move, as Van Avermaet, Stybar, Moscon and Stuyven came across. Sagan looked to follow, but suffered a most inopportune rear wheel puncture, and his challenge faded. Boonen, for his part, was caught on the wrong side of the split, and his dream of a valedictory win disappeared up the road, even if he raged against the dying of the light all the way to the gates of famous old velodrome.
It was instead left to Stybar to carry Quick-Step Floors' hopes, but despite his persistence in using Boonen as a pretext not to work, the day – and the spring – belonged to Van Avermaet.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5:41:07
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:12
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|23
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|24
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|25
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:24
|26
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|27
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|33
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:01
|36
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:03:30
|37
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:45
|38
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:12
|39
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:44
|40
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:07:12
|41
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:09:41
|42
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|43
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|44
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|45
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|48
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|50
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|51
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|53
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|54
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|56
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|60
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|65
|Tom Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|66
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|67
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|68
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|71
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|72
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|73
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:48
|78
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:53
|79
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:55
|80
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|82
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:14:06
|84
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:28
|86
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|87
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|89
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|90
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:20:44
|91
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|92
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|93
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|94
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|95
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|98
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|99
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|101
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:50
|102
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:27:12
|OTL
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:30:49
|OTL
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|OTL
|Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|OTL
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|OTL
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:32:06
|OTL
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:32:19
|OTL
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:33:44
|OTL
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|OTL
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|OTL
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|OTL
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:01
|OTL
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:17
|OTL
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:34:28
|OTL
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:30
|OTL
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:38:49
|OTL
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|OTL
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|OTL
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:19
|OTL
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:46:45
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|DNF
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|DNF
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|DNF
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|DNF
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|DNF
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
