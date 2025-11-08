‘I'll have to be at the top of my game’ - Thibau Nys targets title defence at European Cyclocross Championships

Thibau Nys conquered the Koppenberg en route to victory in his first race of the season

After claiming the first major championship victory of his career last year in Pontevedra, Thibau Nys is looking to defend his European title this weekend in Middelkerke, but the Lidl-Trek man is wary of a course that wouldn’t usually suit his characteristics.

Nys closed out his road season early in August after a debut Tour de France to fully focus on the 2025-26 cyclocross season, making a winning start at the Koppenbergcross last weekend.

Turning 23 next week, Nys heads up a talented Belgian elite men's squad for the European Championships that also contains the likes of Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP) and Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines).

Cyclocross stars Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) are either yet to begin their winter campaigns or are skipping the mud altogether this season.

Other rivals for the title include Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ridley Racing) who won in Lokeren last weekend and an in-form Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Glowi Lions).

“Winning certainly won't be easy. I realise I'll have to be at the top of my game to win,” Nys told Nieuwsblad ahead of the race.

“I'm here with the feeling I want to have. And yes, this is an important race. There are three jerseys to win during the season. This is one of them, so this is a race I want to be at. Every jersey adds prestige."

Nys may be one of the favourites to win the men’s elite race on Sunday, but he is wary of the course in Middelkerke, which contains long and difficult sections of sand.

"There are courses that should suit me much better than this. But it doesn't scare me off. I've had my problems in the sand in the recent past, and it's up to me to turn that around.”

“In my view, this is also a sand cyclocross, but I'm equally convinced that I have a chance on this course as well. But everything has to be right," Nys said.

As defending champion, the Belgian feels the pressure from the home fans, but remains grounded about his chances of victory on Sunday.

"Not winning would be a disappointment. I can only lose, but I have no guarantee of victory. Luckily, I have [the Belgian champion’s] jersey in the closet that I can wear next weekend, in case things go wrong on Sunday."