‘I'll have to be at the top of my game’ - Thibau Nys targets title defence at European Cyclocross Championships

Reigning champion wary of sandy course in Middelkerke but confident after his winning start to the season

After claiming the first major championship victory of his career last year in Pontevedra, Thibau Nys is looking to defend his European title this weekend in Middelkerke, but the Lidl-Trek man is wary of a course that wouldn’t usually suit his characteristics.

Nys closed out his road season early in August after a debut Tour de France to fully focus on the 2025-26 cyclocross season, making a winning start at the Koppenbergcross last weekend.

“Winning certainly won't be easy. I realise I'll have to be at the top of my game to win,” Nys told Nieuwsblad ahead of the race.

“I'm here with the feeling I want to have. And yes, this is an important race. There are three jerseys to win during the season. This is one of them, so this is a race I want to be at. Every jersey adds prestige."

Nys may be one of the favourites to win the men’s elite race on Sunday, but he is wary of the course in Middelkerke, which contains long and difficult sections of sand.

"There are courses that should suit me much better than this. But it doesn't scare me off. I've had my problems in the sand in the recent past, and it's up to me to turn that around.”

“In my view, this is also a sand cyclocross, but I'm equally convinced that I have a chance on this course as well. But everything has to be right," Nys said.

"Not winning would be a disappointment. I can only lose, but I have no guarantee of victory. Luckily, I have [the Belgian champion’s] jersey in the closet that I can wear next weekend, in case things go wrong on Sunday."

