'I'd never been through anything like this in my career' - Michał Kwiatkowski on his comeback from serious knee injury

By published

The Ineos Grenadiers rider returned to racing at the Clásica San Sebastián on Saturday after more than four months out through injury

UBEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 4th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2025 a 1692km one day race from Ubeda to Ubeda on February 17 2025 in Ubeda Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Michał Kwiatkowski took the victory at the Clásica Jaén earlier in the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

After 141 days since he last pinned a number on, Michał Kwiatkowski returned to racing at the Clásica San Sebastián on Saturday, after coming back from a knee injury that has seen him miss most of the season so far.

The Polish rider's lengthy recovery process sidelined him for the majority of the Spring Classics and the Tour de France, where he would have likely played a key role for his Ineos Grenadiers team.

Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.