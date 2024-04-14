‘I had to gamble’ – Mathieu van der Poel’s winning run broken at Amstel Gold Race

By Barry Ryan
published

Dutchman vows to ‘give everything one last time’ at Liège-Bastogne-Liège next week

Mathieu van der Poel ( Alpecin-Deceuninck) talking to media after Amstel Gold Race
Mathieu van der Poel ( Alpecin-Deceuninck) talking to media after Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel was the resounding favourite to win Amstel Gold Race, but the world champion was unable to replicate the level of performance that carried him to victory at the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and E3 Harelbeke in recent weeks.

Even when the winning move carried a lead of almost 40 seconds into the final lap of the finishing circuit, all eyes were on Van der Poel, who pulled off a remarkable comeback to win this race on his debut in 2019.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.