‘I had to gamble’ – Mathieu van der Poel’s winning run broken at Amstel Gold Race

Mathieu van der Poel was the resounding favourite to win Amstel Gold Race, but the world champion was unable to replicate the level of performance that carried him to victory at the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and E3 Harelbeke in recent weeks.

Even when the winning move carried a lead of almost 40 seconds into the final lap of the finishing circuit, all eyes were on Van der Poel, who pulled off a remarkable comeback to win this race on his debut in 2019.

There was no Houdini act this time, and Van der Poel rolled home in the chasing bunch in 22nd place, 11 seconds down on winner Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

For much of the day, Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Deceuninck squad had patrolled affairs at the head of the peloton, but the Dutchman was left rather isolated when the winning move of a dozen riders started to take shape over the Eyserbosweg and Fromberg.

"It was a tough race. I didn't feel super, but I was okay,” Van der Poel told NOS. “My plan was to get over the Keutenberg with the best riders, but they rode away before. That's a bit unfortunate, but overall, we did well.”

Van der Poel had hinted at his strength by jumping on a move from Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) over the top of the Eyserbosweg with 35km to go, but he didn’t react when Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) pressed clear soon afterwards, nor did he track Pidcock’s subsequent counter-attack.

"I didn't have the legs to react to everything, so I had to gamble. And that can be punished in this race,” Van der Poel said, according to Sporza.

"It was of course a difficult situation, so you have to make some choices. If I jump, the other riders immediately jump on my wheel.”

Van der Poel also pointed to the differences between racing on the cobbles and racing amid the litany of hills on Amstel’s twisting route around Limburg.

“This is a different kind of race than in recent weeks, with a different kind of riders. We have done very well as a team, but on this course, you have to gamble,” said Van der Poel, who acknowledged that he had consciously decided to race more defensively here. “I also didn't have the legs to ride very offensively. That could be punished in this race.”

Van der Poel confirmed, however, that he will continue his Classics campaign until Liège-Bastogne-Liège next Sunday, where Tadej Pogačar will line up as the obvious favourite. It will be Van der Poel’s second appearance in La Doyenne after he placed 6th on his debut in the pandemic-delayed edition of 2020.

“I am realistic enough to know that you cannot win everything. Next week, it might be even more difficult, but we are going to give everything one more time,” said Van der Poel.

“After that, I can rest. I'm now leaving for Spain to enjoy the good weather and put the final touches."