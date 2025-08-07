'I won't miss much about the peloton' – Alessandro De Marchi looks forward to retiring from 'aggressive' modern racing

Italian racer aims for a role as a directeur sportif following retirement at end of 2025

INNICHEN, ITALY - APRIL 23: Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and Team Jayco AlUla competes during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2025, Stage 3 a 145.5km stage from Sterzing to Innichen - San Candido 1176m on April 23, 2025 in Innichen, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
After 15 seasons, Alessandro De Marchi may be approaching the end of his professional career, with the ongoing Tour de Pologne among his final races. However, he says that he won't miss racing in the modern peloton.

The Italian, rounding out his career at Jayco-AlUla, said in a recent interview that the peloton has "changed too much" during his time racing, noting that there's "too much aggression" in the modern bunch.

