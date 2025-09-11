'I think all the riders are a little scared of what could happen' - Tadej Pogačar voices concern as pro-Palestine protests spread from the Vuelta to Canada

Israel-Premier Tech to race the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal as IPT in monogram-branded kit

Pro-Palestinian protesters wave flags as Team Israel Premier Tech&#039;s team car drives past in Vegadeo at the start of the 15th stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 167 km race between A Veiga/Vegadeo and Monforte de Lemos, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP)
Pro-Palestinian protesters wave flags at Israel Premier Tech's team car during the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Israel-Premier Tech will race the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal as 'IPT', in a 'different kit' as protests against the team spread from Spain and the Vuelta a España to the Canadian races.

Pro-Palestine protesters were seen outside the hotel in central Québec on Wednesday evening, where riders and race officials stay before Friday's race. A dozen people waved flags and chatted, but were peaceful.

"This request came directly from the team," Joseph Limare, the general director of GPCQM, said of the Israel-Premier Tech name change during a press conference in Québec.

Tadej Pogačar admitted that "riders are a little scared" of potential protests.

"I think all the riders are a little scared of what could happen," Pogačar said in the big-riders pre-race press conference.

The Mayor of Québec Bruno Marchand, has revealed he is in contact with police and security services to ensure the safety of the race and the right to protest.

A Montreal-based human rights group has asked the city's Mayor Valérie Plante to bar the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team from competing in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, according to reports in Canada.

​​Asked about the demand, a spokesperson for Israel-Premier Tech said: "No response needed on our end."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

