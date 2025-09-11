'I think all the riders are a little scared of what could happen' - Tadej Pogačar voices concern as pro-Palestine protests spread from the Vuelta to Canada

Israel-Premier Tech will race the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal as 'IPT', in a 'different kit' as protests against the team spread from Spain and the Vuelta a España to the Canadian races.

Pro-Palestine protesters were seen outside the hotel in central Québec on Wednesday evening, where riders and race officials stay before Friday's race. A dozen people waved flags and chatted, but were peaceful.

Israel-Premier Tech issued their riders with a 'monogram-branded kit' for the Vuelta last Saturday after protests erupted in Spain. Protests near the finish of stage 16 forced race organisers to end the stage with 8km to race. On Wednesday, riders voted to neutralise or stop the stage if protests impacted the racing. More protests are expected before the Vuelta is scheduled to end in Madrid on Sunday.

The Israel-Premier Tech team is privately owned and funded, but Canadian-Israeli co-team owner Sylvan Adams has described the riders as ambassadors for Israel and has received support from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Co-sponsor Pro Tech is based in Montreal.

The Israel-Premier Tech line-up for the Canada races includes Canadians Guillaume Boivin and Hugo Houle, Corbin Strong and Britain's Joe Blackmore. Michael Woods was due to end his career in Montreal, but has been ruled out due to injury. He will soon undergo surgery for a hernia problem.

"This request came directly from the team," Joseph Limare, the general director of GPCQM, said of the Israel-Premier Tech name change during a press conference in Québec.

"They asked us to remove the name 'Israel' from all expressions around the circuit. They will also be racing in a different kit during our events."

Tadej Pogačar admitted that "riders are a little scared" of potential protests.

"I think all the riders are a little scared of what could happen," Pogačar said in the big-riders pre-race press conference.

"We ride at full speed, we give it our all. This is a new problem that can happen.

"We don't talk about it, especially as a peloton, but between teammates, yes. When we see what's going on at the Vuelta, we talk about it and we think it could happen here or in other races between now and the end of the season."

The Mayor of Québec Bruno Marchand, has revealed he is in contact with police and security services to ensure the safety of the race and the right to protest.

"These individuals have the right to express themselves regarding the political situation," Marchand said.

A Montreal-based human rights group has asked the city's Mayor Valérie Plante to bar the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team from competing in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, according to reports in Canada.

Lawyers for the Palestinian and Jewish Unity, or PAJU, said it would be "highly harmful and inexplicable" for Israel-Premier Tech to compete in the publicly funded event. PAJU threatened to take last-minute legal action.

​​Asked about the demand, a spokesperson for Israel-Premier Tech said: "No response needed on our end."