'I shouldn't look at them, but at where I was last year' – Remco Evenepoel focuses on his own progress at Critérium du Dauphiné

After two hard days, the Belgian lies fourth overall and 4:11 down on Tadej Pogačar, heading into Sunday's closing mountain stage

VALMEINIER 1800, FRANCE - JUNE 14: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step competes in the chase group during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 7 a 131.6km stage from Grand-Algueblanche to Valmeinier 1800 (1830m) / #UCIWT / on June 14, 2025 in Valmeinier 1800, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel battles to the finish on stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel might have worn the Critérium du Dauphiné leader's jersey earlier this week, but come Sunday's final stage, he lies as far from the maillot jaune and the top two men on GC, Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard, as he ever has.

At the end of his Tour de France debut last summer, Evenepoel took third place, 9:18 down on Pogačar and three behind second-placed Vingegaard. Once again, at this Dauphiné, the 25-year-old is clearly third best among the trio, with Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) also stronger on the bike and higher in the standings.

