‘I honestly thought I’d never leave’ - Luke Rowe on life after Ineos Grenadiers and how Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale won his signature

By
published

Welshman spoke openly at Rouleur Live about why he needed to leave the British squad to stay 'uncomfortable'

Luke Rowe speaks before the start of Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne
Luke Rowe speaks before the start of Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Rowe laid out the reasoning behind his surprise switch to French WorldTour team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale when he spoke at Rouleur Live on Friday, admitting that staying with the British squad would no longer allow him to perform at his best.

After announcing his retirement in May, the Welshman confirmed last month that he’d depart Ineos Grenadiers after 13 years and join Decathlon AG2R as a sports director.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.