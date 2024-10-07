Luke Rowe joins Decathlon AG2R as sport director after 13 years with Ineos Grenadiers

Retiring Welshman takes up new role from November 1

GHENT BELGIUM FEBRUARY 24 Luke Rowe of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers prior to 79th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 Mens Elite a 2022km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWT on February 24 2024 in Ghent Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Luke Rowe spent his entire pro career with Ineos,previously Team Sky (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Rowe will join Decathlon-AG2R as a sport director after bringing an end to his career as a rider with Ineos Grenadiers. He will begin his new role on November 1 and lead Decathlon AG2R's Classic group.

The Welshman’s last race came at the E3 Saxo Classic in late March, where he sustained a concussion that would rule him out for the remainder of the Classics campaign.

