Luke Rowe announces retirement at end of 2024 season

By Dani Ostanek
published

Ineos Grenadiers road captain hopes to round out 13-year career at Tour of Britain in Septemberg

Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers) racing on the cobbles at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers) racing on the cobbles at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Veteran racer Luke Rowe has announced that he'll call time on his career at the end of the season, marking the end of a 13-year pro career.

The Welshman has raced with Team Sky and Ineos Grenadiers since turning pro in 2012, specialising in the cobbled Classics and also in a road captain role as his career has progressed.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix