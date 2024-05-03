Luke Rowe announces retirement at end of 2024 season
Ineos Grenadiers road captain hopes to round out 13-year career at Tour of Britain in Septemberg
Veteran racer Luke Rowe has announced that he'll call time on his career at the end of the season, marking the end of a 13-year pro career.
The Welshman has raced with Team Sky and Ineos Grenadiers since turning pro in 2012, specialising in the cobbled Classics and also in a road captain role as his career has progressed.
The 34-year-old had been set to retire at the end of the 2025 season but brought forward his retirement date to the end of the current campaign. He said that his latest crash at the E3 Saxo Classic and the resulting injuries had helped him make the decision.
"I've had an amazing career and I have absolutely no regrets," Rowe said. "But the last 18 months have been testing in different ways and with this latest crash and resulting injury, it just feels like now is the right time to bow out, head home to Wales and spend a bit more time with my family."
He added that he's hoping to get back on the bike before ending his career, with an appearance on home turf at the Tour of Britain (September 1-8) the goal for his final race.
"For now, I am focusing on recovering from this latest injury and working with the team and doctors to try and get back on the bike," he said. "I have the rest of the season left and would like to race again in 2024 - with the Tour of Britain being my dream race to end on.
"The fans around the world have always been amazing but it would be pretty special to end my career racing around the UK in front of home fans."
