'I have it to be with the very best' – Second stage win boosts Thymen Arensman and Ineos Grenadiers' whole Tour de France

Dutchman bagged a big win to La Plagne, ensuring Ineos will leave race with at least two victories

INEOS Grenadiers team's Dutch rider Thymen Arensman celebrates on the podium after winning the 19th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 93.1 km between Albertville and La Plagne, in the French Alps, on July 25, 2025.
Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) celebrates his second stage win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just six days after his first, Thymen Arensman scored a second stage win at the Tour de France on stage 19, securing a huge boost to his confidence and to Ineos Grenadiers' Tour campaign as the race nears completion.

Attacking from the GC group on the climb to La Plagne, Arensman held off Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) to grab victory, adding to the stage he won at Superbagnères on Saturday.

