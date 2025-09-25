'I gave everything' – Youngest under-23 rider Viktória Chladoňová impresses with two silver medals at World Championships

18-year-old Slovakian second in both the time trial and road race despite being the youngest rider in the category

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 21: Silver medalist, Viktoria Chladonova of Slovakia celebrates winning during the medal ceremony after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Women Under 23 Individual Time Trial a 22.6km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 22, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Alex Whitehead - Pool/Getty Images)
Viktória Chladoňová finished on the podium of both the time trial and road race in the under-23 category (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being the youngest rider in the under-23 category at not yet 19, Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia) came away with the most medals in her age group at the Road World Championships, finishing second in both the time trial and road race.

Chladoňová, who races for Visma-Lease a Bike on the road, only graduated from the junior category last year – she also took double medals at the 2024 World Championships – and has impressed immensely, capping off the year with two silver medals in Kigali.

Chladoňová may not have taken a pro win in her first year like her former junior rival Cat Ferguson, but the 18-year-old stepped up to the under-23 category to enormous success, despite being up against riders three or four years older than her, who have had multiple seasons in the WorldTour.

Much of the women's under-23 road race was a tactical standoff, with riders relying on the hard parcours to whittle things down instead of attacking, but Chladoňová was attacking and active until the end, despite having to come back from a crash.

Despite coming from one of the smaller teams in the race, Chladoňova did not hold back from being active against the bigger teams, and in the end, she took advantage of the French two-up attack to secure the silver.

"I think the French team had a really good tactic, and when Marion [Bunel] attacked I tried to follow, and Célia [Gery] was behind me and we had a gap, so I was happy that we had a gap," she explained. "In the last few hundred metres, I think Marion from the French team gave everything for Celia. I'm also super happy that I was in the situation because it secured me a medal."

Whilst other riders suffered in the heat and altitude on Thursday – only 35 riders finished from 81 starters – Chladoňová said the hard conditions played into her advantage.

Chladoňova may have been the youngest rider on the under-23 startlists, and maybe a name that flew under some radars, but with two silver medals to her name, she's certainly going to be a rider to remember from this Championships.

