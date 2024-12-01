I found gravel-pro Dylan Johnson's favourite race tyre for under $40 for Cyber Monday

Not so long ago people would look at you a bit funny if you turned up to a gravel ride with anything over 40mm tyres. The hangover from the days of cyclocross are still around, but at the top end of gravel racing the trend is definitely 'bigger is better'.

Most gravel tyres from all the leading brands top out at somewhere between 45 and 50mm, so as not to overlap with dedicated MTB tyres. Modern gravel bikes can in many cases handle larger than this - The 3T Extrema Italia that I tested recently is a great example, and another is the race bike of Lifetime Grand Prix athlete, gravel racer extraordinaire, and high profile YouTuber Dylan Johnson.

If you need an escape from the collective efforts of the associated bicycle press to serve you deals content then you should absolutely watch the video on his channel all about his bike setup for Unbound this year. We have a gallery of this very bike too, and the thing that'll likely grab you is just how massive the tyres are. At 2.2in, or 53mm in sensible units, they are larger than the recommended clearance of his Felt Breed, but he clearly thinks it's worth the risk, and according to his testing, there was no wattage penalty from running the Race Kings versus a 43mm Specialized Pathfinder.

USA: Quick Cyber Monday Deals

UK: Quick Cyber Monday Deals

If you are minded to go wider and follow the latest trends then the good news is that these very tyres, tyres which I also have currently fitted on my gravel bike as we speak, are currently on offer at 25% off at Competitive Cyclist, getting a pair in at under $80 in both the 2.0in and 2.2in sizes. Whether you go the whole hog and shave the hairs off your tyres like Johnson is up to you.

You might not want to copy the entire setup, but wider tyres are certainly becoming a trend. (Image credit: David Kennedy, Cyclingnews)

Continental Race King

UK: £71.95 £58.99 at Tredz

USA: $52.95 $39.71 at Competitive Cyclist



25% off - If you can fit tyres as wide as this in your gravel bike, the reasons not to are getting fewer and farther between. Added traction and better control over rough surfaces: Smooth is fast.

