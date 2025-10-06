'I feel like I'm coming back to life' - Thibau Nys gears up for intense winter of cyclocross with 22 races

Belgian star back on track for November 1 start after scrapping Canadian classics from road program

Thibau Nys en route to victory in Benidorm's World Cup in January 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the road season finale draws close, a hefty percentage of the peloton will soon be heading on holiday, but Thibau Nys will not be amongst them, with the Belgian star confirming he's currently on track for another full program of cyclocross racing this winter.

Nys is set for 22 races in a little over three months, starting November 1, he told Belgian media this weekend, starting with the Koppenberg Cross on home soil and ending with the World Championships in Hulst, Netherlands, on February 1 - the same race where he took the bronze this spring.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

