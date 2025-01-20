'I couldn't ride my bike outside for half a year' - Norwegian champion on overcoming a career-altering crash to land on the Women of Tour Down Under podium

Mie Bjørndal Ottestad finishes in third place, finding luck after broken neck and severe concussion

Mie Bjørndal Ottestad celebrated more than just third place in the Women's Tour Down Under overall (Image credit: Getty Images)

The women racing the Santos Tour Down Under had plenty to overcome in three days of racing - with high temperatures and hilly terrain putting the peloton to the test.

While every rider surely had their own internal struggles and trials to overcome, for Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility) finishing third overall felt like a victory after two serious injuries that could have ended her career or been life-changing.

