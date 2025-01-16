'I don't feel like I've ever hit my full potential' - Chloé Dygert resets after years of setbacks

American returns to Tour Down Under aiming to have a full road season

Chloe Dygert during the 2025 Tour Down Under press conference
Chloé Dygert has three Olympic medals - one of each colour - eight elite world titles in track cycling and two on the road. So why is she so frustrated and displeased with her career lately?

The 28-year-old's body and mind are riddled with scars from years of injury, her most serious being the nearly career-ending crash at the 2020 UCI Road World Championships where the sharp edge of a guardrail sliced through her left quadriceps.

