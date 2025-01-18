Women's Tour Down Under: Noemi Rüegg wins stage 2 in perfectly timed attack on Willunga Hill

Swiss champion takes over ochre leader's jersey

WILLUNGA HILL AUSTRALIA JANUARY 18 Noemi Ruegg of Switzerland and Team EF EducationOatly celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 9th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 2 a 115km stage from Unley to Willunga Hill 370m on January 18 2025 in Willunga Hill Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatley) wins stage 2(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swiss champion Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatley) dropped Silke Smulders (Liv AlUla Jayco) after a one-kilometre drag race on the upper slopes of Willunga Hill to win stage 2, the Queen Stage of the 2025 Women's Tour Down Under

