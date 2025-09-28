'I couldn’t live like that' – Matt Dinham returns to the peloton at Tour de Langkawi after nearly two years off racing and a decision to take a chance with surgery

'It's great to be back' says Australian in the moments before heading to the humid start line in Kuah

COMBLOUX, FRANCE - JULY 18: Matthew Dinham of Australia and Team DSM-Firmenich sprints during the stage sixteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 22.4km individual climbing time trial stage from Passy to Combloux 974m / #UCIWT / on July 18, 2023 in Combloux, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
It's been a long time between races for Matthew Dinham (Picnic-Post NL) pictured above in the time trial of the 2023 Tour de France, with the end of that season also marking the last time he finished a race (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was one rider at the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi on Sunday who had every reason to be a little more excited than most to be on the start line, that alone being a win given how hard the road to pinning a number on again has been for Australia's Matt Dinham.

The Picnic Post NL rider had worked his way into the WorldTour in 2023 and quickly vindicated the signing, coming ninth in the young rider category at the Tour de France and showing just how much he could be capable of when he came seventh in the gruelling elite men's race at the Glasgow World Championships. Though his attempt to launch into the 2024 season to build on that promise and potential just kept being delayed. First it was a stress fracture but when that healed the pain didn't abate, and after a long and challenging period he finally discovered that accessory veins were causing tarsal tunnel syndrome in his ankle.

"We wanted to find the right balance, and not starting back with the hardest races like Canada," said Dinham in a team statement. "Langkawi and then Guangxi felt like the perfect way to return. My training sessions have been good and I’ve done everything I can to be ready.”

“If I can look back after Langkawi and know I gave everything, I’ll be happy," said Dinham. "I just want to do my best and enjoy being back racing with the team.”

“It was a bit scary. But I couldn’t live like that," said Dinham in the team release. "Most days I couldn’t walk for more than a few minutes without pain.”

“I wanted nothing more than to keep cycling. As an Australian it’s so hard to make it as a pro in Europe, and I’d sacrificed so much. I started racing when I was four years old. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

And now, it seems, he won't have to.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

