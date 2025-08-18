'I am ready to take my chance' - Eddie Dunbar signs with Q36.5 for 2026

Irish climber leaves Jayco-Alula to join focus with Tom Pidcock for Grand Tour ambitions

SAN LORENZO DORSINO, ITALY - APRIL 21: Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team Jayco AlUla competes during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2025, Stage 1 a 148.5km stage from San Lorenzo Dorsino to San Lorenzo Dorsino 731m / #UCIWT / on April 21, 2025 in San Lorenzo Dorsino, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Eddie Dunbar in action at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Dunbar will leave Jayco-AlUla and race for Q36.5 in 2026, teaming up with Tom Pidcock to aim for future Grand Tour success.

The 28-year-old Irish rider won two stages at the 2024 Vuelta a España, including the final mountain stage to Picón Blanco. He is expected to ride the Vuelta again this year, as a rival to Pidcock and Q36.5, but will then join the Swiss-registered ProTeam for 2026 and 2027.

"The Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team is obviously a team on the up, which is a good sign. They are really competitive in races, take it on even if they don’t win and create a good racing atmosphere riding as one," Dunbar said in a press release when Q36.5 announced his signing.

"Grand Tours suit me well because I always get better towards the end. I absorb the workload of a three-week race well. There have been glimpses of what I can do but due to crashes and illness I haven’t reached my full potential there yet. That’s something for the next two years.

"When Kurt Bogaerts – who I know well from my time at Ineos – joined, my interest was sparked even more," Dunbar explained.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

