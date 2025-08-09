'I almost had the stage' - Brandon McNulty poised to fight for overall victory at Tour de Pologne despite narrow near-miss in summit finish

Second on stage and second overall, US rider heads pre-race favourites on GC into final time trial

BUKOWINA TATRZANSKA, POLAND - AUGUST 09: Brandon McNulty of The United States and UAE Team Emirates - XRG attacks during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 6 a 147.5km stage from Bukowina Resort to Bukowina Tatrzanska 943m / #UCIWT / on August 09, 2025 in Bukowina Tatrzanska, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Brandon McNulty attacks on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brandon McNulty's bid for his first win of 2025 may have been agonisingly close to becoming reality on Saturday in the Tour de Pologne, but despite that last-minute defeat, as the rider from Arizona put it afterwards, in terms of battling for the overall the stage went "better than I expected".

True, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer was powerless to stop Victor Langellotti Ineos-Grenadiers) from overhauling him in the final metres of the ascent to Bukovina Tatrzanska and as the Monaco rider celebrated both stage and moving into the overall lead, McNulty had to settle for second on the line.

What chances in the time trial?

McNulty's skills against the clock virtually need no introduction, given he's a former Junior Men's World Time Trial Champion, former US Pro National TT Champion and winner of time trials in WorldTour races like the UAE Tour and the Tour de Romandie. However, it's McNulty's most recent, and biggest, victory in the speciality which gives most ground for optimism.

Last August the rider from Phoenix clinched the opening time trial in the Vuelta a España in Lisbon, held over a very similar distance to Pologne's final TT - 12 kilometres in the Vuelta compared to 12.5 kilometres on Sunday in Poland.

The out-and-back Polish course is marginally more rolling than last year in the Vuelta, with 200 metres of elevation gain compared to just 55 metres in Lisbon, but in either case, McNulty's most recent result will surely give him some major motivation.

Furthermore, as second-placed rider on GC, he'll have time gaps on all his rivals bar race leader Victor Langellotti so should be able to gauge his effort that much better.

'll check it on Veloviewer and whatnot but we'll see it in the morning for sure," McNulty said.

"I'll go into it like any other TT, just do my best, and hopefully it turns out well. But we'll see."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

