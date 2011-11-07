Hoy pride at UCI World Cup gold

Image 1 of 3 Men's sprint podium (l-r): Denis Dmitriev (Moscow Track Team), Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling), Shane Perkins (Team Jayco­Ais) (Image credit: Astana World Cup) Image 2 of 3 Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling) won gold in the men's sprint over Denis Dmitriev (Moscow Track Team) (Image credit: Astana World Cup) Image 3 of 3 Women's omnium podium (l-r): Dani King (Great Britain), Evgeniya Romanyuta (RusVelo), Li Huang (China) (Image credit: Astana World Cup)

Britain's multiple Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy had a productive weekend at the opening round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Kazakhstan by adding a gold and silver medal to his already bulging trophy cabinet.

Hoy put aside his disappointment at missing out on the European Championships last month, where a chest infection forced his absence, by racing to gold in the men's sprint event on Sunday just 24 hours after claiming the silver medal in the keirin.

Hoy, 35, proved that he is still a force to be reckoned with ahead of next year's Olympic Games in London by beating Russia's Denis Dmitriev 2-0 in the best-of-three sprint gold medal race. This softened the blow of his earlier defeat by Christos Volikakis of Greece in the final of the keirin, which is thought to be his preferred event.

"I was very pleased to get second in the keirin last night," said Hoy. "And to win the sprint after last night is really pleasing. It gives me a lot of pride to get Britain a gold medal because we've not had that many this championship."

Elsewhere on Sunday Great Britain's Dani King finished second in the women's omnium.