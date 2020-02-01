How to watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships – live stream, TV, results

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Annemarie Worst are among the favourites for what should be a thrilling women's race

This weekend, the cyclo-cross world will descend on the unfamiliar location of Dübendorf, Switzerland to do battle for the rainbow stripes. On Saturday and Sunday, Cyclingnews will be bringing you race reports, results and news from each race.

Read on to find out how to watch all the races at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

While the main attraction of the weekend will no doubt be Mathieu van der Poel's (Netherlands) battle with the Belgian squad, which includes Wout Van Aert, there's plenty more action on both days of competition.

It all kicks off with the junior women and U23 men early on Saturday, before the elite women's race in the afternoon. There, reigning champion Sanne Cant (Belgium) will be fighting with a phenomenally strong Dutch squad, which includes Yara Kastelijn, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, World Cup winner Annemarie Worst and Lucinda Brand.

On Sunday, it's the turn of the junior men (including Thibau Nys), U23 women and then, finally, the elite men's Worlds. Can Van der Poel take a third title? Or will Van Aert round off his comeback from injury with a fourth rainbow jersey? His teammates Eli Iserbyt and UCI World Cup winner Toon Aerts will also make their case for victory in a powerful Belgium team.

Check out our bumper Cyclo-cross World Championships preview for more information on the course and contenders, but read on to find out how to watch the action live.

Schedule

All times CET

Saturday February 1 2020

11 AM Junior Women

1 PM Under 23 Men

3 PM Elite Men

Sunday February 2nd 2019

11 AM Junior Men

1 PM U23 Women

3 PM Elite Men

UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships live stream

Cyclingnews will bring you full results, reports and news from the Cyclo-cross World Championships throughout the weekend. Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the races.

The race will be broadcast live around the world on numerous platforms and television networks, as well as on the UCI's own Youtube page. Live streaming coverage starts for the junior races at 11am local time, with U23 races at 1pm and Elites at 3pm local time.

North America:

Viewers in Canada and the USA have a host of options to choose from. While the UCI Youtube channel is geo-blocked in the USA, all races are live on NBC Sports Gold, with the Internet streaming network Olympic Channel also airing both elite races live.

Fubo TV and FloBikes have live coverage of both the women's and men's elite races in Canada, though there's no live coverage of any junior or U23 races in the country.

If you aren't subscribed to any of the above services, or can't watch the races you want to, sign up to ExpressVPN to follow the action live on Youtube or a separate streaming service.

Europe:

For those of you in the UK, the BBC will be providing full coverage of the Worlds via their red button service via television, which is also available on the BBC Sport website. You can also watch the races live on the UCI Youtube channel, though the junior races are geo-blocked. Eurosport 2 will show the full races several hours later.

For much of the rest of the continent – local stations aside – Eurosport 2 will be showing both men's and women's elite races live, including Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Spain. You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

The UCI Youtube channel will geo-block both elite races in France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Spain, among other countries.

Worldwide:

Red Bull TV, which livestreams on the UCI website, will show the elite women's race live around the world. The UCI Youtube channel is available around the world, though you'll have to check the UCI website for the list of geo-blocked locations.

Finally, if you're staying up late in Australia to catch the action, then both elite races will be on Fox Sports Kayo.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.