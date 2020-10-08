How to watch the spring Classics – Gent-Wevelgem TV, live stream

The 2020 cobbled Classics season kicks off with Gent-Wevelgem and Gent-Wevelgem Dames on Sunday, with the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix following on the subsequent weekends.

There are plenty of big names set to start this weekend's sprint-focused race across Flanders, with reigning champion Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) headlining the men's field along with BinckBank Tour winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix).

Cyclingnews will bring you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis throughout the races. Read on to find out how to watch the 2020 Classics season via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

While Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) will miss Gent-Wevelgem due to injury and Peter Sagan is at the Giro d'Italia, there are plenty of top contenders down to race on Sunday.

The host of big sprint names includes Pascal Ackerman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling).

Meanwhile, Classics stars to take the start include Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal), Sep Vanmarcke and Alberto Bettiol (EF Pro Cycling), Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie) and debutant Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

In the women's race, 2019 winner Kirsten Wild (Ceratizit-WNT) leads the way, with Lorena Wiebes (Team Sunweb), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) and Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) also on a start list that will only expand with star names as the race draws closer.

The men will tackle 10 climbs – including the Kemmelberg three times – and six cobbled and gravel sections as they race 232.5km from Ypres to Wevelgem, while the women will hit seven climbs and six cobbled/gravel sections during their 145.4km race.

Check below for all the details of how to watch all the action through the Classics.

Live streams

The Classics are being aired live across Europe via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player, with British Eurosport showing almost every race live.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 for a month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass. GCN Racing will also show select races, though only via app.

In North America, both Fubo.tv and FloBikes are airing a number of Classics throughout the spring, though neither offering is as comprehensive as Eurosport's.

Subscribing to FloBikes cost $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races. Fubo.tv, meanwhile is available for a week's free trial, while their most popular package costs $54.99 per month for over 75 channels.

A handful of major races will also be available to view via NBC Sports Gold, which is available for $54.99. In Australia, SBS will show Flanders, Roubaix and the Ardennes triple.

As you might expect, local broadcasters such as Sporza, RTBF, France TV and NOS.nl are showing the bulk of the spring Classics live. Feeds will be geo-restricted, mind.

Check below for a full list of races and broadcasters airing them

Classics schedule & broadcasters