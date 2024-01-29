How to watch the 2024 UCI Cyclocross World Championships – live streaming

Mathieu van der Poel and Fem Van Empel will defend their world cyclocross titles in Tabor this weekend

The culmination of the 2023-24 cyclocross season is almost upon us, with the top stars of the sport heading to the 2024 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Tabor, Czechia, on February 2-4.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) will be defending their rainbow jerseys this weekend.

Other stars of the scene including Eli Iserbyt, Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), Thibau Nys (Baloise Trek Lions), and Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) will be looking to take Van der Poel's crown for Belgium.

Meanwhile in the women's race, a packed field of contenders includes a slate of other Dutch riders – Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions), Denise Betsema, Annemarie Worst (Cyclocross Reds), Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), and British star Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-Sram).

Click here for all the information on the 2024 UCI Cyclocross World Championships or here for a full rundown of all the contenders across the elite, U23, and junior ranks. Read on for all the options to watch the action.

How to watch the Cyclocross World Championships in the USA & Canada

The UCI Cyclocross World Championships will be aired by FloBikes across North America. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 / CAN$150 for the year or US$29.99 / CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch the Cyclocross World Championships in the UK

In the UK, live coverage of all the 2024 UCI Cyclocross World Championships action will continue to be broadcast via Eurosport and Discovery+ – with the same commentators that featured on GCN+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

How to watch the Cyclocross World Championships around the world

In the Netherlands, NOS will be airing live coverage of all events of the 2024 UCI Cyclocross World Championships, while in Belgium you can look to Sporza for the same comprehensive coverage.

Eurosport/Discovery+ will also air the racing in various countries around Europe and the rest of the world – check local listings to make sure.

Best VPN for streaming live cycling

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the Cyclocross World Championships, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and came up with a few great recommendations below.

