How to watch the 2020-2021 Cyclo-cross season – live streams from anywhere

The 2020-2021 cyclo-cross season has been reduced and put behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with organisers urging spectators to watch the races from the safety of their homes.

The best way to watch the action while staying clear of COVID-19 is to follow it online or on television, and what better place than right here on Cyclingnews?

We'll bring you full coverage of all the major races, with reports, results, and news throughout the winter.

Read on to find out how to watch the finale to the 2020-2021 cyclo-cross season via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The UCI Cyclo-cross calendar has been slashed by cancellations across North America and peppered across Europe but there is still a hearty calendar of racing throughout the winter to entertain us on the weekends.

Five of the World Cup rounds, the Telenet Superprestige and X2O Trophy series and the World Championships are going ahead over the next 10 weeks under strict protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Superprestige got underway in Gieten in October with Toon Aerts (Telenet Baloise) and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) taking the early leads. While Alvarado nabbed a second victory in Ruddervoorde, Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen) beat Aerts and then moved into the series lead by one point by taking second behind teammate Laurens Sweeck in Niel. After two podium placings Lucinda Brand (Telenet Baloise) got the better of Alvarado in Niel.

The series resumes on Sunday, November 22 on a new course in Merksplas. The former Hoogstraten round was to debut 10km down the road in Merksplas in February but the race was cancelled due to a severe winter storm.

The Merksplas round sees the arrival of North American racers Katie Compton, Maghalie Rochette, Rebecca Fahringer, Clara Honsinger, Ruby West, Katie Keough, and Curtis White.

The Koppenbergcross was the first round of the time-based X2O Trophy, where Iserbyt used his climbing prowess to take a commanding victory, beating Lars van der Haar (Telenet Baloise) by nearly a minute. Annemarie Worst (777) claimed a narrow win over Brand and Yara Kastelijn (Credishop-Fristads).

The X2O Trophy continues on November 28 in Kortrijk, with Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) set to return racing there.

The first round of the 2020-2021 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup takes place on November 29 in Tabor with the series having increased importance due to the UCI's revised rules for the season. The World Championship starting order will be largely determined by the rankings at the end of the World Cup rounds.

Live streams

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the cyclo-cross season. Meanwhile, ExpressVPN can help you watch the races, no matter your location.

The races are being aired live in Dutch on various channels - Sporza, VTM, Proximus and Telenet Play Sports in Belgium, Eurosport and NOS in the Netherlands. Check below for a full list of races and broadcasters airing them.

Outside of Belgium, many of the races will be live streamed on GCN Racing, while the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup and World Championships are normally broadcast on the UCI Youtube channel.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Cyclo-cross schedule & broadcasters

Date Race Belgium Netherlands Outside Belgium 11/21/20 Telenet Superprestige - Merksplas (Men only) Telenet, Proximus Eurosport GCN Racing 11/28/20 X2O Trophy Kortrijk Sporza Eurosport GCN Racing 11/29/20 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor Telenet, Proximus (non-restricted) Eurosport, NOS UCI Channel December 12/5/20 Telenet Superprestige - Boom Telenet, Proximus (non-restricted) Eurosport GCN Racing 12/12/20 X2O Trophy Scheldecross Sporza Eurosport GCN Racing 12/19/20 Telenet Superprestige - Gavere Sporza, Proximus Eurosport GCN Racing 12/20/20 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Namur Telenet, Proximus Eurosport, NOS UCI Channel 12/22/20 Ethias Cross Essen VTM Eurosport GCN Racing 12/23/20 X2O Trophy Cyclocross Herentals Sporza Eurosport GCN Racing 12/26/20 Telenet Superprestige - Zolder Telenet, Proximus (non-restricted) Eurosport GCN Racing 12/27/20 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Dendermonde Sporza, Proximus Eurosport, NOS UCI Channel 12/30/20 Ethias Sylvestercross VTM Eurosport GCN Racing January GCN Racing 1/1/21 X2O Trophy GP Sven Nys Sporza Eurosport GCN Racing 1/2/21 Gullegemcross Telenet Play Sports GCN Racing 1/9/21 Belgian Championships Sporza 1/9/21 Dutch Championships 1/16/21 Zilvermeercross Mol Telenet Play Sports 1/17/21 International Cyclocross Rucphen Telenet Play Sports Eurosport 1/23/21 X2O Trophy Flandriencross Sporza Eurosport GCN Racing 1/24/21 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Overijse Telenet, Proximus Eurosport, NOS UCI Channel 1/30-1/31/2021 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, Oostende Sporza Eurosport, NOS UCI Channel February GCN Racing 2/3/21 Ethias Parkcross VTM Eurosport GCN Racing 2/6/21 Telenet Superprestige - Middelkerke Telenet, Proximus (non-restricted) Eurosport GCN Racing 2/7/21 X2O Trophy Krawatencross Sporza Eurosport GCN Racing 2/13/21 Ethias Meetjescross VTM Eurosport GCN Racing 2/14/21 X2O Trophy Brussels Universities Cyclocross Sporza Eurosport GCN Racing 2/20/21 Waaslandcross Sporza Eurosport GCN Racing

We will continue to update this page as information becomes available.