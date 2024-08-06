How to watch Olympics Cycling Keirin live streams at Paris 2024

One of the curiosities of the track racing programme at the Paris Olympic Games is the Keirin, where riders are paced behind a motorbike before sprinting for the line. Starting out on August 7 and culminating on August 11, here’s how to watch an Olympics 2024 Keirin live stream.

The Keirin originated in Japan and was first included in the Olympics in 2000 as one of the sprinting events. Riders start out following a ‘derny’ – a motorbike that’s powered these days by electricity – which winds them up to speed over the course of three laps, and then leaves them to fight it out among themselves for another three laps.

The Keirin favours the strongest sprinters, and often the best riders in the Individual Sprint will double up. However, the chaotic nature of the Keirin makes it a bit more of a lottery, with the format still a popular gambling attraction in Japan. Harrie Levreyson had to settle for bronze in Tokyo but the Dutch star will be the most feared rider in the men’s event in Paris, while world champion Ellesse Andrews goes for New Zealand in a women's field that’s wide open.

This guide explains how to watch Olympics Cycling Keirin 2024 wherever you are in the world, including details of how to use a VPN if you're away from home. For more from the track, find out how to watch Track Cycling at the Paris Olympics, and for more from the other disciplines, find out how to watch cycling at the Paris Olympics.

Watch Olympic Cycling Keirin live streams in the USA

NBC holds the broadcasting rights for the Olympic Games in the USA. The Olympics will be shown across several of the the broadcaster's television channels, and also on the network's streaming service, Peacock.

All rounds of the men's and women's Keirin will be available on Peacock, which offers a seven-day free trial for those who want to try before they buy. A full subscription to the service via Peacock Premium starts from $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $13.99 per month.

The women's final will be digital-only on Peacock but the men's final on August 11 is also set to be shown live on television, on NBC 4 New York.

NBC 4 New York is available via cable plans, but there's no need to worry if you don't have cable. Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package. NBC 4 New York is available to New Yorkers on Sling with the Sling Blue package, which costs $40 per month ($20 for the first month).

Watch Olympic Cycling Keirin live streams for free in Australia

In Australia, cycling fans can watch the Olympics for free on Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service – arguably the most comprehensive free Olympics coverage in the world.

As is the case in other territories, a good chunk of the action is expected to be included in live television broadcast, but for guaranteed coverage of all the Keirin racing, fans can head to 9Now on the smart device of their choosing.

Watch Olympic Cycling Keirin live streams in Canada

If you live in Canada, you can catch the Olympics across several broadcasters, including the free-to-air CBC, and subscription services TSN and Sportsnet.

It's not clear whether CBCwill show the Keirin as part of its daily television output; that may depend on how the Canadian cyclists fare. The finals are set to be streamed online on CBC Gem. Access to the broadcaster's ad-free premium library costs $5.99 per month, though the ad-supported version is free of charge.

TSN and Sportsnet do not have dedicated streams for each sport, so it's not certain whether the Keirin will make the cut as part of their programming.

The TSN subscription service will set you back $19.99 per month or $199.90 per year. Meanwhile, a Sportsnet SN Now subscription costs $14.99 per month or $179.99 per year.

Watch Olympic Cycling Keirin live streams in the UK

In the UK, cycling fans will be able to watch the Olympics on the BBC for free, via BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The BBC only has rights to broadcast two streams at any one time, however, so while the track cycling will be heavily favoured by the national broadcaster, it's not guaranteed that every round of the Keirin will be shown.

For that, you'll have to watch on Discovery+, home to the most comprehensive coverage in the UK – 3,800 hours of live action across 55 channels.

Thanks to a special Olympics deal you can subscribe to the "standard" Discovery+ package for a cut-price £3.99 per month – sign up before August 11 and you can take advantage of the lower price until the end of the year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports, including snooker, tennis, motorsports, and more.

Watch Olympic Cycling Keirin live streams from anywhere

If you are traveling abroad and try to access your usual live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and NordVPN won the gold medal:

