How to watch Olympics Cycling Keirin live streams at Paris 2024

A guide to watching the chaotic sprint event from August 7-11

The derny leads out the men's Keirin at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021
One of the curiosities of the track racing programme at the Paris Olympic Games is the Keirin, where riders are paced behind a motorbike before sprinting for the line. Starting out on August 7 and culminating on August 11, here’s how to watch an Olympics 2024 Keirin live stream.

The Keirin originated in Japan and was first included in the Olympics in 2000 as one of the sprinting events. Riders start out following a ‘derny’ – a motorbike that’s powered these days by electricity – which winds them up to speed over the course of three laps, and then leaves them to fight it out among themselves for another three laps. 

