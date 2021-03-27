How to watch men's and women's Gent-Wevelgem 2021 – live TV and streaming

Sunday's men's and women's Gent-Wevelgem is the penultimate cobbled race before the Tour of Flanders on April 4, and the last big chance for the sprinters to get a win during cobbled Classics season.

Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën), John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) have all won the race in recent years, while Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) is the defending champion.

All four men – plus many more big names – will line up in Gent on Sunday to contest the victory 254 kilometres later.

In the women's race it's Jolien D'hoore (SD Worx) defending her title against a host of quality competitors including Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) and Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing).

Cyclingnews will be bringing you live coverage during the men's and women's Gent-Wevelgem events. We will also be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race.

The men's race will also see Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) among the big names hoping to take victory in Wevelgem, while Milan-San Remo champion Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) is also in contention.

Yves Lampaert, Sam Bennett, and Zdenek Štybar form a formidable Deceuninck-QuickStep trio, while Matteo Trentin and Fernando Gaviria join Kristoff in UAE's squad and Philippe Gilbert races alongside Degenkolb at Lotto Soudal.

Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Énergie), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation), Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën), and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) are also racing, along with a wealth of fast men – Cees Bol (Team DSM), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels p/b KTM).

In the women's race, D'Hoore, Wiebes, and Kopecky will be joined at the start line by a strong field, too. Amy Pieters (SD Worx), Kirsten Wild (Ceratizit-WNT), and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) are chief among them, while Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) will also be in contention.

Elsewhere, Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Emma Norsgaard (Movistar), and the Trek-Segafredo duo of Elisa Longo Borghini and Lizzie Deignan are also riders to watch.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the men's and women's Gent-Wevelgem 2021.

Gent-Wevelgem live stream

The men's and women's Gent-Wevelgem will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, the USA, and around Europe on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ will set you back £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99.

Flobikes will air the race in Australia, Canada and the USA, with plans starting from $12.50 pere month.

In Belgium, Sporza and Tipik will air the races.

