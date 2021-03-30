How to watch men's and women's Dwars door Vlaanderen 2021 – live TV and streaming

The Tour of Flanders is almost upon us, with just one cobbled Classic – Wednesday's Dwars door Vlaanderen – remaining before the biggest race of Belgium's season. The men's and women's races return after a COVID-enforced break in 2020, and the stars of the men's and women's peloton will be out to do battle.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) will be back to defend his title, while Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is also on the men's start list after missing the E3 Saxo Bank Classic and Gent-Wevelgem.

At the women's race, 2019 champion Ellen Van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) is back, with Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) and Classic Brugge De Panne winner Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) among the other top names lining up.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you live coverage during the men's and women's Dwars door Vlaanderen events. We will also be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the Dwars door Vlaanderen via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

At the men's race, it's no surprise that Deceuninck-QuickStep bring the strongest team, with E3 Saxo Bank Classic winner Kasper Asgreen, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Davide Ballerini, Yves Lampaert, and Florian Sénéchal joining Alaphilippe.

Former world champion and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne winner Mads Pedersen joins Stuyven as co-leader of Trek-Segafredo, though the team's participation is still in doubt after they missed Gent-Wevelgem due confirmed COVID-19 cases.

AG2R Citroën boast two contenders in Oliver Naesen and Greg Van Avermaet, while Ineos Grenadiers bring a strong quartet of Michał Kwiatkowski, Tom Pidcock, Luke Rowe, and Dylan Van Baarle, and Alexander Kristoff and Matteo Trentin represent UAE Team Emirates.

Other notable names to start include Tiesj Benoot, Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), and Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Énergie).

Finally, the likes of Elia Viviani (Cofidis), Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma), Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos), and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) are ones to watch in case of a rare mass sprint finish.

In the women's race, Trek-Segafredo bring perhaps the strongest team as Lucinda Brand and Audrey Cordon-Ragot join Van Dijk at the start, while Emma Norsgaard starts alongside Van Vleuten at Movistar.

Team DSM bring Lorena Wiebes and Floorte Mackaij to the race, while Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) will be looking to move up one spot from her 2019 second-place.

Kasia Niewiadoma and Alice Barnes represent Canyon-SRAM, while Italian duo Soraya Paladin and Sofia Bertizzolo lead Liv Racing. The rebranded Plantur-Pura team are led by cyclo-cross stars Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Sanne Cant.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the men's and women's Dwars door Vlaanderen 2021.

Dwars door Vlaanderen live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

The men's and women's Dwars door Vlaanderen will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom on GCN+ and in select other territories around Europe. A year’s subscription to GCN+ will set you back £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99.

Flobikes will air the race in Australia, Canada and the USA, with plans starting from $12.50 per month.

In Belgium, Sporza and Tipik will air the races.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Spring Classics schedule