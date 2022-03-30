How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen – Spring Classics live streaming

Van der Poel and Pogacar are set to do battle at Dwars door Vlaanderen

The 2022 Spring Classics are underway, and if you're looking for a way to watch the action in the coming month we've put together a handy Classics live stream guide.

The series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April bring four Monuments throughout the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but there's plenty of other upcoming racing to look forward to as well.

Belgium's spring Classics are well underway, with major races such as the E3 Saxo Bank Classic, Gent-Wevelgem already done and dusted. The lead-in to the Monuments continues on Wednesday, March 20 with the Dwars door Vlaanderen men's and women's races.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the races. Read on to find out how to watch the spring Classics via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The race will see the men take on 183.7km and another circuitous route from Roeselare to Waregem. 13 hills and eight cobbled sectors lie between them and the finish, with difficulties including familiar names such as the Berg Ten Houte, Mariaborrestraat (twice), Kanarieberg, Knokteberg (twice) and Nokereberg.

The women's race features 120km of the same roads, starting and finishing in Waregem. The route will also include ascents of the Berg Ten Houte, Kanarieberg, Knokteberg, and Nokereberg, as well as flat cobbled sectors such as the Mariaborrestraat.

Men's schedule: Start – 12:45 (11:45 BST, 06:45 EST), Finish – 17:17 (16:17 BST, 10:17 EST) on Wednesday, March 30.

Women's schedule: Start – 12:04 (11:04 BST, 06:04 EST), Finish – 15:14 (14:14 BST, 10:14 EST) on Wednesday, March 30.

Image 1 of 2 The men's route (Image credit: Flanders Classics) Image 2 of 2 The women's route (Image credit: Flanders Classics / Dwars door Vlaanderen Women)

Live Stream

Dwars door Vlaanderen will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe and in select other territories on GCN+, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

In the USA, Australia, and Canada, the races will be broadcast on Flobikes. A year's subscription costs $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada)

Local Belgian broadcasters RTBF and Sporza will also air the races.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring Classics season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including NBC Sports via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US).

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month with the first month discounted by $10) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

Spring Classics broadcasting options around Europe include Rai Sport (Italy), France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

Startlist information

The cobbled Classics return of Mathieu van der Poel is the headline news for Wednesday's races. The Dutchman heads up the Alpecin-Fenix team alongside Jasper Philipsen at the race he won three years ago.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will also race ahead of his Tour of Flanders debut. Tom Pidcock heads up Ineos along with reigning champion Dylan van Baarle.

Other major names at the race include Yves Lampaert, Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Greg Van Avermaet, Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe).

In the women's race, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) is back to defend her title. The Dutchwoman will face competition including two-time winner Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) at the race.

Also competing are Shari Bossuyt, Elise Chabbey (Canyon-Sram), Lucinda Brand, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Nouvelle Acquitaine-Futuroscope), Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco), Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM), Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ), and Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service).

Men's spring schedule

Date Race Broadcasters March 30 Dwars door Vlaanderen Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 2 Volta Limburg Classic Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 3 Tour of Flanders Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 4 Scheldeprijs Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 10 Amstel Gold Race Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 13 Brabantse Pijl Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 17 Paris-Roubaix Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 20 La Flèche Wallonne Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN

Women's spring schedule