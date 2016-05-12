Hosking climbs WorldTour rankings - Women's News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) puts her head down on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16-RideBiker) powers to the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Rally Cycling) takes out stage 2 (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/Tour of the Gila) Image 5 of 5 Rabo-Liv's Roxane Knetemann (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Hosking climbs WorldTour ranking after Chongming Island win

Chloe Hosking’s victory at the Tour of Chongming Island in China has launched her up into the top 10 of the Women’s WorldTour standings. The Wiggle High5 rider was third in the opening stage, won the second stage, and sealed the overall title after the third and final stage on May 8.

"This is obviously a big win for the team and myself personally as it's a WorldTour race," Hosking said after the final stage. "All the girls here can be proud of themselves and how we performed as a team to bring home the yellow jersey."

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) is leading the standings after the first seven rounds, of which she has won three: Strade Bianche, Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Cittiglio, and the Tour of Flanders. Her teammate Chantal Blaak won rounds two and four at Ronde van Drenthe and Gent-Wevelgem. Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) won La Flèche Wallonne before Hosking won the Tour of Chongming Island.

Armitstead leads the ranking with 368 points, ahead of Blaak with 343, while Megan Guarnier and Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) each have 325 points. Hosking, who was not even in the standings ahead of the Tour of Chongming Island, is now sitting in 10th place with 169 points.

The Women’s WorldTour will continue on the west coast of the US at the Amgen Tour of California (May 19-22), then to the east coast at the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic (June 5), over to Great Britain for the Aviva Women’s Tour (June 15-19), and then the Giro Rosa from July 1-10 in Italy.

2016 Women's WorldTour - rankings after Tour of Chongming Island

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 368 pts 2 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 343 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 325 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 325 5 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 300 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 235 7 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 235 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 209 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 202 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 169

2016 Tour of Chongming Island Highlights Video

Watch the full highlights from the 2016 Tour of Chongming Island in China, the first stage race of the 2016 UCI Women's WorldTour and the first event held outside Europe, as Chloe Hosking wins the overall title.

Abbott leads Pro Road Tour after Gila victory

Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) has taken over the lead of the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour women’s standings after winning the overall title at the Tour of the Gila.

Abbott led the five-day race from start to finish after winning the opening stage on the summit finish to Mogollon, was second in the time trial, and won the final stage in Pinos Altos.

She now leads the standings with 293 points ahead of Redlands Bicycle Classic overall winner Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-Ridebiker) with 274 points and Joe Martin Stage Race winner Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) with 206 points.

USA Cycling Pro Road Tour - women's standings after Tour of the Gila

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 293 pts 2 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16-Ridebiker 274 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare 206 4 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 186 5 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 184 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 175 7 Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp Cycling-SmartChoice MRI 123 8 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 115 9 Brianne Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 108 10 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16-Ridebiker 107

Rally to women’s Tour of California

Rally Cycling heads in to the 2016 Amgen Tour of California with Canadian Jasmin Glaesser at the helm to lead their strong women’s team. Glaesser has shown strength in the time trial stages at the Redlands Bicycle Classic and Tour of the Gila, where she was third overall behind winner Mara Abbott and runner up Kristin Armstrong.

Rally Cycling had two stage wins at the New Mexico race with Glaesser taking stage 2 in Fort Bayard and Heather Fischer winning the stage 4 criterium in Silver City.

“The team’s performance this week is credit to how strong our squad is. It is great to have these wins and momentum heading into California,” Glaesser said in a team press release.

In California, Kirsti Lay, who claimed the Queen of the Mountains title in 2015, will join Glaesser, along with Sara Poidevin, Fischer, junior Worlds double silver medallist Emma White and Hannah Ross.

“The Amgen Tour of California is the biggest challenge yet for the women of Rally Cycling,” said Team Director Zach Bell. “We will have a great mixture of seasoned veterans and exceptional young talent to take on the challenges of California. We are looking to have a strong showing in the team time trial and give our young riders a chance to measure themselves at the highest level.”

Rally Cycling for Women’sTour of California: Heather Fischer, Jasmin Glaesser, Kirsti Lay, Sara Poidevin, Hannah Ross and Emma White.

UCI Women's World Tour - Focus on Roxane Knetemann - Video

Watch the UCI's latest video to learn more about Rabo-Liv Cycling Team's Roxane Knetemann. The daughter of former pro cyclist and world champion Gerrie Knetemann.

Knetemann knew her father was a national team coach but had no idea about his history at the top level of the sport. It wasn't until after his death from a heart attack in 2004 that she began to delve into his past to find out more about his life as a professional cyclist.