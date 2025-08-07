'He's going to give it a go' - Bandaged and bruised, race leader Paul Lapeira bravely battles on at Tour de Pologne despite important crash injuries

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Filippo Baroncini, badly injured in same mass fall, to remain in hospital in Poland

Paul Lapeira of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale - Yellow Leader Jersey prior to the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 4 a 198.8km stage from Rybnik to Cieszyn / #UCIWT / on August 07, 2025 in Rybnik, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
With bandages on his left arm and leg, and with several tapes visible under his yellow jersey, a visibly battered Tour de Pologne leader Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) cut a sorry but determined figure at the start of stage 4 on Wednesday.

The Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team racer was able to make his way onto the sign-on podium and then headed away to the start of stage, unsurprisingly without talking to media.

