World and Olympic champion Grace Brown becomes new president of The Cyclists' Alliance

Australian to succeed Iris Slappendel as head of foundation

Olympic and World time trial champion Grace Brown is set to become the new president of The Cyclists' Alliance.

Brown will succeed current TCA President Iris Slappendel, who was one of the founding members of the organisation back in 2017 when she retired from her career.

