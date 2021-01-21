HED launches limited-edition Emporia GA Pro - Silver Edition gravel wheel

HED has launched a limited edition variant of its popular Emporia GA Pro gravel wheels: the Emporia GA Pro - Silver Edition. Its signature alloy gravel wheel has been given the chrome treatment to add a bit of panache to its performance, and weighing in at a claimed 1,535g for a pair, it’s looking to be the lightest — and flashiest — alloy gravel wheelset in HED’s current lineup. In fact, they weigh significantly less than plenty of their competitors featured in our list of the best gravel wheels .

(Image credit: HED)

Gravel bike deals: Save on Specialized, Santa Cruz, Cannondale and more

Best gravel bikes: Fun and fast adventure bikes for your next off-road ride

The Emporia GA Pro - Silver Edition gravel wheels share the same rim dimensions as the signature Emporia GA Pro: 25mm internal width, 30mm external width, and 24mm depth. They’re designed to be compatible with a wide range of 32-55mm gravel tyres without pinching the side walls or impeding their performance under pressure. As you’d expect, they also feature HED’s signature Fat Lip technology, which reinforces the rim bead for stability under demanding conditions and allows you to run lower tyre pressures.

(Image credit: HED)

The HED Emporia GA Pro - Silver Edition gravel wheels are tubeless compatible and built around HED Sonic hubs, and are centerlock disc brake only in size 700c. Standard wheel builds come with Shimano, XDR and Campagnolo hub body options.

They’re hand-built in the USA and a set retails at $1,200.00 / €1,231.00. Of course, being a limited edition run, once they’re gone, they’re gone.