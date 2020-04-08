Groenewegen delivering groceries to homebound in Netherlands

Image 1 of 4 Dylan Groenewegen delivers groceries during the coronavius pandemic (Image credit: Dylan Groenewgen/@GroenewegenD) Image 2 of 4 Dylan Groenewegen delivers groceries during the coronavius pandemic (Image credit: Dylan Groenewgen/@GroenewegenD) Image 3 of 4 Dylan Groenewegen delivers groceries during the coronavius pandemic (Image credit: Dylan Groenewgen/@GroenewegenD) Image 4 of 4 Dylan Groenewegen delivers groceries during the coronavius pandemic (Image credit: Dylan Groenewgen/@GroenewegenD)

Dylan Groenewegen is using the sprint that earned him four stage wins in the Tour de France to deliver groceries to homebound people in Netherlands as the country and globe continue to fight the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of a promotion for Jumbo-Visma's sponsor, the Jumbo grocery chain, the 26-year-old Dutchman who has won stages at the past three Tours has been surprising people who order groceries online through the chain with a bike delivery in his team kit.

Groenewegen would normally be contesting the flatter Classics this time of year, having previously taken victories at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, Brussels Cycling Classic and Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne, among others, but since racing has been suspended during the pandemic, Groenewegen has found another way to literally deliver for his team's sponsor.

"No racing for a while, but time to help," he wrote in a Twitter post highlighting his new temporary position with the company.

"In the coming period, I will deliver groceries by bicycle to the elderly and care providers who are currently unable to do this themselves. Do you need help as a care provider or older person or do you want to help yourself? http://bezorgdezorg.nl #StaySafeTogether."

Groenewegen was on target for perhaps his best season to date, starting things off in February at the Volta a Valenciana, where he won two stages and the points jersey. He added another stage win at the UAE Tour before that race ended prematurely because of a COVID-19 outbreak, forcing riders into quarantine before they were allowed to leave the country after testing.