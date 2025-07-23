Grinding 28km circuit in Baltimore revealed for men's and women's courses at 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic

'Blending old and new' includes crucial climb at St. Mary's Seminary and section of cobblestones at Fells Point with return to Inner Harbor in Charm City

2023 Maryland Cycling Classic podium (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Details for a 28.8km (17.9-mile) circuit within the city limits of Baltimore were revealed today by organisers of the Maryland Cycling Classic, now hosting UCI one-day races for women on the same day as the men, Saturday, September 6.

The inaugural 1.1-level women’s race, which starts at 8:30 a.m. (EDT), will cover four laps for a total of 115.2 kilometres (71.6 miles), and is expected to finish at 11:45 local time. With a start four hours after the women, the third edition of the men's 1.Pro race will complete six laps for 172.8 kilometres (107.4 miles), and is expected to finish at 16:45 local time.

