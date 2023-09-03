Mattias Skjelmose solos to win Maryland Cycling Classic

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) won in a dominant fashion the second edition of the Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore on Sunday. The Danish champion attacked a five-rider front group inside of two laps to go and crossed the line with over two minutes on the chase group.

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) launched his sprint with 200 meters to go to take second, ahead of Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech), in third.

Showing perfect team tactics, Skjelmose waited for his moment to make his move and leave behind a group that included his teammate Toms Skujiņš, Lucas Hamilton (Jayco-AlUla), Houle and Powless.

Hamilton finished fourth and Skujiņš held on for fifth.

More to come….

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling