Mattias Skjelmose solos to win Maryland Cycling Classic
Neilson Powless second and Hugo Houle third
Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) won in a dominant fashion the second edition of the Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore on Sunday. The Danish champion attacked a five-rider front group inside of two laps to go and crossed the line with over two minutes on the chase group.
Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) launched his sprint with 200 meters to go to take second, ahead of Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech), in third.
Showing perfect team tactics, Skjelmose waited for his moment to make his move and leave behind a group that included his teammate Toms Skujiņš, Lucas Hamilton (Jayco-AlUla), Houle and Powless.
Hamilton finished fourth and Skujiņš held on for fifth.
More to come….
Results
