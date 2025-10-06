'Great for the riders' - CPA President Adam Hansen argues that upcoming Israel-Premier Tech name-change and rebrand will have positive impact for team members

Riders Association president Adam Hansen has said that the decision by Israel-Premier Tech to carry out a name change and rebrand of the squad for 2026 could have a positive impact on team members.

Earlier on Monday, Israel-Premier Tech announced that they would be 'moving away from its current Israeli identity' next year, with boss Sylvan Adams stepping back from his current role.

The news comes after the team were the target of numerous pro-Palestine protests during the Vuelta a España by demonstrators unhappy with the presence of the squad in the race, causing severe disruption to several stages.



Although the majority of the protests were peaceful, a number of riders were injured either directly or indirectly during the demonstrations, with one, Ivan Romeo (Movistar), withdrawing as a result of his injuries and raising concerns about rider safety.

Since the Vuelta, Israel-Premier Tech have pulled out of multiple Italian late-season races due to security concerns. Several of their sponsors expressed the desire to remove the word 'Israel' from the team name in light of the protests – notably bike brand Factor and title sponsor Premier Tech.

Hansen himself had already argued earlier this month in an interview with the BBC that stages should be cancelled to deter protests.

Asked about the latest developments in the team regarding 2026 on Monday, Hansen told Cyclingnews that he was "not surprised by the news."



The CPA president said he had discussed the ongoing situation with Adams during the World Championships and that, as a result of that, Adams had decided to make changes in the team.

"⁠I personally spoke to Sylvan Adams at Rwanda," Hansen said. "We spoke about everything that happened at the Vuelta and upcoming races.

"He said it was not fair what the riders went through at the Vuelta and that he would do everything possible to make sure the riders can compete without being affected.



"So after reading the news [about the changes in 2026], he kept his word on that, which is great for the riders. They are there to do their job and race. So from the CPA standpoint, we are glad.

Although not state-sponsored, the team is registered in Israel, with three Israeli riders on their 2025 roster. The team has yet to announce what their new name or brand could be in 2026, although it said it remained committed to their goal of developing talent worldwide.

Asked if he felt the team could have been running out of options, following the protests and declarations by the co-sponsors about its future, Hansen simply answered, "Don't know any of this."



"I just believe he [Adams] did what he thought was the best thing for his team, and I appreciate that."

