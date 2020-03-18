Gore Wear reveals new Cancellara Collection

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Gore Wear) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Gore Wear) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Gore Wear) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Gore Wear) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Gore Wear) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Gore Wear)

Gore Wear has unveiled its latest collection, a range of clothing created in collaboration with brand ambassador Fabian Cancellara. The 'Cancellara Collection' was due to be presented in Flanders on Wednesday, the Swiss' 39th birthday, before Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown measures saw a change of plan.

The two lines – C5 and C7 – are still available to purchase from Wednesday though, with the former based on pre-existing Gore products while the latter is a race-focussed line. Each features eight items: a jacket, bib shorts, gloves, socks and jerseys.

Cancellara, who counts three Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix titles among his glittering palmares, took an active role in the design and development of the collection, with the C7 line inspired by 'seven epic moments' through his career.

"It's a special day," Cancellara told Cyclingnews. "It's my birthday but on the other hand the launch of a new collaboration I've had for many years with Gore.

"There are two ranges at different price standpoints and the design is based around heptagons – seven angles for my lucky number seven and seven epic moments from my career

"I was involved – I learned, and I saw how the mechanisms functioned. I'm super happy about having been involved in this process, with the technology and innovation involved."

The kit line draws on the story and experiences of those seven moments in Cancellara's career, say Gore. The moments include: Paris-Roubaix's Arenberg forest and Mons-en-Pévèle sectors, Milan-San Remo's Poggio climb, the Tour of Flanders' Oude Kwaremont and Muur van Geraardsbergen hills, Strade Bianche's Piazza del Campo, and Rio do Janeiro, scene of Cancellara's final pro victory at the 2016 Olympics.

Resultingly, the design of the range is based around the heptagon – inspired by those moments, the number of Monument classics Cancellara won, his first Tour de France prologue victory (which came on July 7, 2007, and the rough shape of a cobblestone.

Technology included in the kit ranges include the 'windstopper cup' and 'central torso architecture' to ensure comfort and breathability in the bib shorts. Four-way stretch material aids with freedom of movement, with the Gore-Tex Shakedry tech will protect against rain showers, with raindrops running off the jacket.

Check below for a gallery of the new range, as well as prices for each piece.

Image 1 of 6 Gore C7 Cancellara Race Jersey (Image credit: Gore Wear) Image 2 of 6 Gore C7 Cancellara Race Bib Shorts+ (Image credit: Gore Wear) Image 3 of 6 Gore C7 Shakedry Cancellara Stretch Jacket (Image credit: Gore Wear) Image 4 of 6 Gore C7 Shakedry Cancellara Stretch Jacket (Image credit: Gore Wear) Image 5 of 6 Gore C5 Cancellara Jersey (Image credit: Gore Wear) Image 6 of 6 Gore C5 Cancellara Bib Shorts+ (Image credit: Gore Wear)

Gore Wear: Cancellara Collection prices

C7 Cancellara Bib Shorts+ £229.99 (€269.95)

C7 Cancellara Race Jersey £179.99 (€199.95)

C7 Gore-Tex Shakedry Cancellara Stretch Jacket £319.99 (€329.95)

C7 Cancellara Socks £17.99 (€19.95)

C7 Cancellara Short Pro Gloves £29.99 (€)

C5 Cancellara Bib Shorts+ £89.99 (€99.95)

C5 Cancellara Jersey £79.99 (€89.95)

C3 Cancellara Mid Socks £12.99 (€14.95)