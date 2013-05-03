Giro tech: Astana's Specialized Tarmac SL4 bikes get built
Mechanic puts finishing touches to team's machines
Italian rider Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) will start the 2013 Giro d'Italia as one of the top favourites, hoping to challenge Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC) for overall honours.
Related Articles
A day before the race kicks off with a 130km road stage starting and finishing in Naples, we spotted Nibali's Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4 along with the other Astana team bikes being built up by their mechanic.
The mechanic was particularly concerned with the height of the Campagnolo Super Record shifters (some riders were on mechanical, others EPS), using a tape measure to check the distance between the bottom of the lever and the fork dropout. Nibali and his teammates will be spending a lot of time on their bikes over the next three weeks and it's important that they're comfortable.
In addition to the Super Record groupset, the team are using Specialized S-Works carbon cranks, Look KeO Blade pedals, FSA K-Force New Ergo handlebars, FSA OS-99 carbon/alloy stem, FSA K-Force SB25 seatpost, a Selle Italia SLR saddle and Tacx bottles and cages.
Nibali and the team will be running Corima wheels: a Carbon Aero+ MCC rear and Carbon Viva S front. This wheelset was the same used by Alexandre Vinokourov to win the Olympic road race last year.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy