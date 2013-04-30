Giro d'Italia 2013: Astana send climbers to support Nibali
No sprinter but plenty of firepower for the mountains
Astana has announced a strong line up for this year’s Giro d’Italia with a contingent of climbers set to protect Vincenzo Nibali in his bid to win the race which begins in Naples on Saturday.
