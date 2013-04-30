Trending

Giro d'Italia 2013: Astana send climbers to support Nibali

No sprinter but plenty of firepower for the mountains

Image 1 of 3

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) bloomed with the switch from his Italian team

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) bloomed with the switch from his Italian team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Astana has announced a strong line up for this year’s Giro d’Italia with a contingent of climbers set to protect Vincenzo Nibali in his bid to win the race which begins in Naples on Saturday.

Related Articles

Nibali wins Giro del Trentino on Sega di Ala

Nibali confident for the Giro d'Italia after Trentino victory

Nibali tackles Liège with sky-high morale after Trentino victory

Giro d'Italia 2013: The race preview

Giro d'Italia 2013: The main contenders

 

 