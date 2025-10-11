Giro d'Italia to start in Bulgaria in 2026, RCS president confirms

By published

Back-to-back foreign starts for Italian race after visit to Albania in 2025

CHAMPOLUC, ITALY - MAY 30: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and Team UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Pink Leader Jersey and a general view of the peloton competing during the 108th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2025, Stage 19 a 166km stage from Biella to Champoluc 1574m / #UCIWT / on May 30, 2025 in Champoluc, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The Giro will start in Bulgaria for the first time in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Giro d'Italia will kick off with a Grande Partenza in Bulgaria, the president of RCS Urbano Cairo has confirmed this week.

Rumours of a possible Bulgarian start for the race have been swirling over the summer after reports in local media, and while the Giro hasn't made an official announcement just yet, Cairo confirmed at the Festival dello Sport in Trento that the start will be in the Balkan nation in May.

2025 saw foreign starts for both the Giro and the Vuelta a España, whilst the Tour de France is set to start in Barcelona in 2026.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.