2026 Giro d'Italia to start in Bulgaria after government approval for bid

By published

'The Giro d’Italia will put our country on the global tourism map' says Tourism minister

Britain&#039;s Simon Philip Yates on the podium, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, celebrates after winning the 21th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2025 cycling race in Rome, Italy - Sunday, June 01, 2025. Sport - cycling. (Photo by Gian Mattia D&#039;Alberto/LaPresse)
Simon Yates won the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport/LaPresse)

The 2026 Giro d'Italia will start in Bulgaria, with three stages of the Corsa Rosa set to be held in the Balkan nation after the Bulgarian government approved the project and official bid.

The 109th Giro is scheduled to be held between May 9-31, but may now start a day earlier to facilitate the transfer from Bulgaria to Italy. The Giro is likely to start in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia and perhaps visit the Black Sea coastline before the race caravan transfers to Italy via plane and road.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.