Meyer takes lead in UCI WorldTour Rankings
Rabobank, Australia top team and nations categories
Cameron Meyer of Garmin-Cervelo is the first leader of the International Cycling Union's 2011 WorldTour rankings after his victory in the Santos Tour Down Under. Rabobank took the lead in the team rankings, while Australia dominates the nations ranking.
Meyer, 23, won the fourth stage of the Tour Down Under and then he and his team defended a final stage assault from HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss, who was also second in the UCI rankings. Ben Swift of Team Sky finished third in the race and takes third in the rankings. Meyer scored a total of 106 UCI World Tour points for his stage victory and overall success. Goss has 93 points and Swift has a total of 82 points.
Thanks to Michael Matthews' stage win and consistent team results, Rabobank took the top spot in the team ranking with a total of 124 points. Garmin-Cervelo is second with 107 points and HTC-Highroad is third with 93.
Australia took the lead in the nations ranking thanks to Meyer and Goss finishing one-two in the rider rankings. Australia has an overwhelming lead with 286 points, ahead of Great Britain with 82 points and the Netherlands with 52.
The next races which will give WorldTour points are Paris-Nice (March 6-13) and Tirreno-Adriatico (March 9-15).
UCI World Tour Individual Rankings
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|pts
|2
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|93
|3
|Ben Swift (Gbr) Sky Procycling
|82
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|5
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|6
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|8
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|20
|9
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|10
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack
|7
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Greg Henderson (Nzl) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|15
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|18
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|19
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|20
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|20
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|124
|pts
|2
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|107
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|93
|4
|Sky Procycling
|88
|5
|Movistar Team
|47
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|7
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|20
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|9
|Team Radioshack
|7
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|12
|Saxo Bank-Sungard
|1
|1
|Australia
|286
|pts
|2
|Great Britain
|82
|3
|Netherlands
|52
|4
|Spain
|47
|5
|Germany
|38
|6
|France
|21
|7
|Belgium
|5
|8
|New Zealand
|4
|9
|Italy
|1
|10
|Argentina
|1
