Trending

Meyer takes lead in UCI WorldTour Rankings

Rabobank, Australia top team and nations categories

Image 1 of 2

What else is in store for Cameron Meyer this year?

What else is in store for Cameron Meyer this year?
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 2

The 2011 Rabobank team gather on stage

The 2011 Rabobank team gather on stage
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Cameron Meyer of Garmin-Cervelo is the first leader of the International Cycling Union's 2011 WorldTour rankings after his victory in the Santos Tour Down Under. Rabobank took the lead in the team rankings, while Australia dominates the nations ranking.

Related Articles

UCI WorldTour launched

Swift and Henderson head Sky quinella

Meyer, 23, won the fourth stage of the Tour Down Under and then he and his team defended a final stage assault from HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss, who was also second in the UCI rankings. Ben Swift of Team Sky finished third in the race and takes third in the rankings. Meyer scored a total of 106 UCI World Tour points for his stage victory and overall success. Goss has 93 points and Swift has a total of 82 points.

Thanks to Michael Matthews' stage win and consistent team results, Rabobank  took the top spot in the team ranking with a total of 124 points. Garmin-Cervelo is second with 107 points and HTC-Highroad is third with 93.

Australia took the lead in the nations ranking thanks to Meyer and Goss finishing one-two in the rider rankings. Australia has an overwhelming lead with 286 points, ahead of Great Britain with 82 points and the Netherlands with 52.

The next races which will give WorldTour points are Paris-Nice (March 6-13) and Tirreno-Adriatico (March 9-15).

UCI World Tour Individual Rankings

Individuals
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo106pts
2Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad93
3Ben Swift (Gbr) Sky Procycling82
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team70
5Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team52
6Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team46
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto38
8Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale20
9Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10
10Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack7
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
12Greg Henderson (Nzl) Sky Procycling4
13Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1
15Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
18Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
19Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard1
20Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling1
20Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Teams
1Rabobank Cycling Team124pts
2Team Garmin-Cervelo107
3HTC-Highroad93
4Sky Procycling88
5Movistar Team47
6Omega Pharma-Lotto39
7Ag2r La Mondiale20
8Pro Team Astana10
9Team Radioshack7
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
11Liquigas-Cannondale1
12Saxo Bank-Sungard1

Nations
1Australia286pts
2Great Britain82
3Netherlands52
4Spain47
5Germany38
6France21
7Belgium5
8New Zealand4
9Italy1
10Argentina1