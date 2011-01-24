Meyer takes lead in UCI WorldTour Rankings

Image 1 of 2 What else is in store for Cameron Meyer this year? (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 The 2011 Rabobank team gather on stage (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Cameron Meyer of Garmin-Cervelo is the first leader of the International Cycling Union's 2011 WorldTour rankings after his victory in the Santos Tour Down Under. Rabobank took the lead in the team rankings, while Australia dominates the nations ranking.

Meyer, 23, won the fourth stage of the Tour Down Under and then he and his team defended a final stage assault from HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss, who was also second in the UCI rankings. Ben Swift of Team Sky finished third in the race and takes third in the rankings. Meyer scored a total of 106 UCI World Tour points for his stage victory and overall success. Goss has 93 points and Swift has a total of 82 points.

Thanks to Michael Matthews' stage win and consistent team results, Rabobank took the top spot in the team ranking with a total of 124 points. Garmin-Cervelo is second with 107 points and HTC-Highroad is third with 93.

Australia took the lead in the nations ranking thanks to Meyer and Goss finishing one-two in the rider rankings. Australia has an overwhelming lead with 286 points, ahead of Great Britain with 82 points and the Netherlands with 52.

The next races which will give WorldTour points are Paris-Nice (March 6-13) and Tirreno-Adriatico (March 9-15).

UCI World Tour Individual Rankings

Individuals 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 pts 2 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 93 3 Ben Swift (Gbr) Sky Procycling 82 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 5 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 6 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 46 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 8 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 20 9 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 10 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack 7 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 12 Greg Henderson (Nzl) Sky Procycling 4 13 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1 15 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 18 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 19 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 20 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 20 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Teams 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 124 pts 2 Team Garmin-Cervelo 107 3 HTC-Highroad 93 4 Sky Procycling 88 5 Movistar Team 47 6 Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 7 Ag2r La Mondiale 20 8 Pro Team Astana 10 9 Team Radioshack 7 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 1 12 Saxo Bank-Sungard 1