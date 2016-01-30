Geoghegan Hart hits the Specialized wind tunnel - Gallery
British rider working on his time trial position
Tao Geoghegan Hart recently made use of Axeon Hagens Berman’s new relationship with Specialized when he visited the bike manufactures wind tunnel facility in Morgan Hill.
Related Articles
Team Sky close in on signing Landa, Kwiatkowski, Peters, Geoghegan Hart and Moscon
Geoghegan Hart eager to start as stagiaire with Sky
Geoghegan Hart’s decision to miss Tour de l’Avenir pays off with top 10 result in Colorado
Pro ranks can wait as Geoghegan Hart aims to develop at U23 level
Crash robs Geoghegan Hart of contesting Tour of Britain queen stage
The British rider, who has risen through the ranks with the help of Dave Rayner funding and who rode as a stagaire for Team Sky last season, is currently competing in the Challenge Mallorca. However at the turn of the year he travelled to the US in order to seek analysis of his time trial position.
“Axeon Hagens Berman have brought onboard Specialized as a sponsor this year and I was lucky enough to be able to spend a day in their incredible cycling specific wind tunnel facility in Morgan Hill,” Geoghegan Hart told Cyclingnews.
“The aim was simply to get faster. It was incredibly insightful to look at the differences minute changes make. And also to see the fairly substantial gains the team are lucky enough to have solely from an equipment perspective too.”
Geoghegan Hart, 20, already had a fairly decent position on his previous time trial machine, so the work with Specialized revolved around making minor tweaks.
“We baselined my position from last year and made some interesting tweaks. Nothing drastic but it's interesting that the old-school conventional wisdom of 'fast looking positions' certainly doesn't apply when equating for the minute changes in drag in the tunnel.
“It was a very memorable and interesting experience. Being able to feel like you're going at, say, 50kph without having to concentrate on pedalling as such, traffic or the road, was quite fascinating. I am really very grateful to Specialized for taking the time to work with me.
“Aerodynamics is definitely an area of huge interest. It’s obviously a way to get an unbelievable amount faster with some potentially very small changes. It was pretty eye-opening finding out quite how much real-time difference there is available with different changes, equipment and so on, it makes the 'just the rider against the clock' notion of time trialling seem just a little untrue!”
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy