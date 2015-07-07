Team Sky close in on signing Landa, Kwiatkowski, Peters, Geoghegan Hart and Moscon

Image 1 of 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart time trials at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 7 Jim Ochowicz on the podium with the winners prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart expects a big season in his second year with the team. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 4 of 7 Gianni Moscon (Italian Team) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 7 Michal Kwiatkowski rides to sign on (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) was 17th in the time trial Image 7 of 7 Mikel Landa (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky are set to bolster their ranks with home-grown talent for 2016 with Alex Peters (SEG Racing) set to sign as a stagiaire from August 1 and a two-year deal set to follow. Team Sky are also set to offer a similar package to Tao Geoghegan Hart, however, his agent has told Cyclingnews that no contract has yet been signed. Italian rider Gianni Moscon, who finished second in this year's U23 Tour of Flanders has also been strongly linked to the British WorldTour team.

Cyclingnews also understands that both Mikel Landa and Michal Kwiatkowski will also join Team Sky for next year, despite contradicting reports in the media. Both WorldTour riders are out of contract at the end of the season but with Porte set to move on and a number of other Team Sky riders out of contract, Dave Brailsford has a considerable amount of leeway and budget for new recruits.

Landa, who finished second in the Giro d'Italia in May, has been on Brailsford's and Team Sky's radar for several years and despite L'Equipe reporting today that Movistar have offered the Basque rider 1.5 million Euro, Cyclingnews has been told by one source close to Team Sky that the rider is set to sign for them.

Landa and Kwiatkowski share the same agent and while Kwiatkowski told Cyclingnews ahead of the Tour that he would prefer to remain at Etixx-QuickStep, Cyclingnews also understands that the current world champion is more likely to link up with Team Sky. Peter Kennaugh who is also out of contract at the end of the season is also set to remain at the squad.

U23 signings

Alex Peters is certain to join the team for next year although his agents at SEG Racing would not comment on the future of their rider, however, Cyclingnews understands that the rider will ride for the team from August 1 as a stagiaire. The 21-year-old finished second overall in last year's Ras and has enjoyed a strong 2015 with second overall at the Tour of Normandie and stage win in Tour de Bretagne.





Moscon 21, is the Italian U23 road race champion, and has picked up a number of other impressive wins so far this season. It's not yet known if he will join as a stagiaire or as a full-time professional in 2016 but one source confirmed to Cyclingnews that the signing is close.