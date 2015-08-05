Geoghegan Hart eager to start as stagiaire with Sky

Image 1 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart expects a big season in his second year with the team. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 2 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) was 17th in the time trial Image 3 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart drops back to the Axeon team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart on a ride. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 5 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart at the start of stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

As would be expected for any up-and-coming cyclist, Tao Geogheagn Hart is eagerly anticipating the move from his current Continental team to the Team Sky squad of Tour de France winner Chris Froome.

Related Articles Tao Geoghegan Hart keeping his feet on the ground

His move will have to wait a bit, however, as he is competing this week at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah with Axel Merckx’s U23 Axeon Cycling Team. Geoghegan Hart told Cyclingnews before the start of stage 2 in Tremonton that he’s not sure when he’ll suit up in the blue and black Sky kit to race with the team.

“The team has such a good program, we’re still working out exactly how it’s going to work,” he said. “I think the team will make an announcement when it’s decided.”

Geoghegan Hart also said he doesn’t yet know where he’ll be riding next year, but obviously the Britain-based Team Sky would be a dream destination for the young British rider.

“It’s a massive thing for any young rider, especially a British one,” he said. “It’s super exciting and I can’t wait to try and reap as much as possible from the experience. I’m just super excited to get on with it and get stuck in some of those races with them.”

Geoghegan Hart already knows former Merckx development team rider and current Team Sky rider Ian Boswell, and and he’s excited to get to know the other Sky riders and prove himself to them.

“I’m just looking forward to racing, really, and not just learn from those guys but show them that I deserve the opportunity to be a stagiaire,” he said.