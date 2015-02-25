Gallery: Wiggle Honda training camp

Ahead of its official 2015 team presentation, Wiggle Honda enjoyed a week long training camp in Belgium with an emphasis on incorporating the new member of the team. When the weather turned bag, the riders all took part in team bonding activities including the kitbag challenge, tyre challenge and track stand competition although the training has all been in anticipation of the cobbled classic Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women.
Wiggle Honda retains its British core for the season although new additions to the team see nine different nationalities represented in the 15 rider squad. New signings Mara Abbott, Audrey Cordon, Elisa Longo Borghini, Chloe Hosking and Belgian champion Jolien D'hoore were all active in the team building exercises while Nettie Edmondson brought an of fun after claiming the omnium title at the track worlds over the weekend and join the camp late.
British Criterium Champion Eileen Roe and young exciting Isle of Man talent Anna Christian also join the team in 2015 with Roe impressing her new teammates by winning the kitbag challenge.
Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling 2015 squad: Mara Abbott (United States), Giorgia Bronzini (Italy), Anna Christian (Great Britain), Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France), Jolien D’hoore (Belgium), Annette Edmondson (Australia), Emilia Fahlin (Sweden), Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan), Chloe Hosking (Australia), Dani King (Great Britain), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), Peta Mullens (Australia), Amy Roberts (Great Britain), Eileen Roe (Great Britain) and Anna Sanchis (Spain).
