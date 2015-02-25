Trending

Gallery: Wiggle Honda training camp

Belgian cobbles, track standing and selfies

Image 1 of 48

Jolien D'hoore and Dani King enjoy a chat

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 2 of 48

Jolien D'hoore was the winner of the trackstand challenge

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 3 of 48

Dani King blindfolds Mayuko Hagiwara for the kitbag challenge

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 4 of 48

Audrey Cordon joins Wiggle Honda for 2015

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 5 of 48

Emilia Fahlih has her game face on

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 6 of 48

Eileen Roe and Annette Edmondson see the funny side of being covered in mud

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 7 of 48

Annette Edmondson smiles through the mud

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 8 of 48

Selfie time for Anna Sanchis, Annette Edmondson and Eileen Roe

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 9 of 48

Chloe Hosking on the cobbles

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 10 of 48

Jolien D'hoore test her legs on the cobbles

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 11 of 48

Jolien D'hoore leads Chloe Hosking up the climb

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 12 of 48

Jolien D'hoore leads the team up the berg

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 13 of 48

Eileen Roe wins the kitbag challenge

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 14 of 48

Emilia Fahlin mid-way through the kitbag challenge

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 15 of 48

Jolien D'hoore and Georgini Bronzini get close during the trackstand challenge

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 16 of 48

Jolien D'hoore and Georgini Bronzini faced off in the final of the trackstand comp

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 17 of 48

Georgini Bronzini grabs her front wheel while track standing

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 18 of 48

The wigglettes track standings

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 19 of 48

Mayuko Hagiwara smiles for the camera

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 20 of 48

Anna Christian track standing

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 21 of 48

An excited Anna Sanchis

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 22 of 48

Audrey Cordon doing the kitbag challenge

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 23 of 48

Wiggle Honda Director sportif Egon van Kessel

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 24 of 48

Egon van Kessel talks with recently crowned omnium world champion Annette Edmondson

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 25 of 48

Team manager Rochelle Gilmore

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 26 of 48

Rochelle Gilmore directs her team

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 27 of 48

Emilia Fahlin and Elisa Longo Borghini

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 28 of 48

Emilia Fahlin on the front

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 29 of 48

Elisa Longo Borghini

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 30 of 48

Emilia Fahlin and Elisa Longo Borghini lead the training ride

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 31 of 48

Chloe Hosking gets out in front

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 32 of 48

Chloe Hosking is a new signing for Wiggle Honda in 2015

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 33 of 48

Chloe Hosking tests her legs in cold Belgium

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 34 of 48

Jolien D'hoore's Belgian national champion jersey stands out against the black of her teammates

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 35 of 48

Dani King

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 36 of 48

Belgian champion Jolien D'hoore

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 37 of 48

Dani King and Eileen Roe mid Tyre challenge

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 38 of 48

Jolien D'hoore and Georgini Bronzini were the best in the trackstand competition

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 39 of 48

Dani King and Eileen Roe do the Tyre challenge

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 40 of 48

Jolien D'hoore looking pleased with herself

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 41 of 48

Anna Sanchis and Anna Christian during their tyre challenge

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 42 of 48

Anna Christian does her tyre chllenge

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 43 of 48

Audrrey Cordon during her tyre challenge

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 44 of 48

Elisa Longo Borghini during her tyre challenge

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 45 of 48

Rider had to undertake the tyre challenge on both front and rear wheels

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 46 of 48

Tyre levers are a key tool to completing a fast tyre challenge

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 47 of 48

Eileen Roe does the Tyre challenge

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 48 of 48

The team crests a beg while out on a training ride

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)

Ahead of its official 2015 team presentation, Wiggle Honda enjoyed a week long training camp in Belgium with an emphasis on incorporating the new member of the team. When the weather turned bag, the riders all took part in team bonding activities including the kitbag challenge, tyre challenge and track stand competition although the training has all been in anticipation of the cobbled classic Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women.

Wiggle Honda retains its British core for the season although new additions to the team see nine different nationalities represented in the 15 rider squad. New signings Mara Abbott, Audrey Cordon, Elisa Longo Borghini, Chloe Hosking and Belgian champion Jolien D'hoore were all active in the team building exercises while Nettie Edmondson brought an of fun after claiming the omnium title at the track worlds over the weekend and join the camp late.

British Criterium Champion Eileen Roe and young exciting Isle of Man talent Anna Christian also join the team in 2015 with Roe impressing her new teammates by winning the kitbag challenge.

Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling 2015 squad: Mara Abbott (United States), Giorgia Bronzini (Italy), Anna Christian (Great Britain), Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France), Jolien D’hoore (Belgium), Annette Edmondson (Australia), Emilia Fahlin (Sweden), Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan), Chloe Hosking (Australia), Dani King (Great Britain), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), Peta Mullens (Australia), Amy Roberts (Great Britain), Eileen Roe (Great Britain) and Anna Sanchis (Spain).