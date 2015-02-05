Tour of Qatar: Longo Borghini with suspected concussion

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) hopes to target the Strade Bianche Women race (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) was taken to a local hospital with a suspected concussion after crashing on stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar on Thursday.

The Italian was lying sixth overall heading into the stage but crashed mid-way through. According to her team manager, Rochelle Gilmore, the rider was responsive and willing to finish the stage.

“She had a lot of skin off but she seemed to be totally aware of what was going on and wanted to ride to the finish. Since she arrived at the finish she’s a little bit confused, so I think she might have a light concussion. Hopefully it’s nothing more serious. We’ll get an update soon.”

Longo Borghini was comforted by her teammates before heading to a local hospital and Gilmore will attend later this evening.

“Once a rider is responsive [after a fall] you’re more looking for broken bones. She didn’t say anything about hitting her head hard but obviously she has. Hopefully it’s all going to be okay.”

Concussions are a serious injury and should the diagnosis be proved correct it’s highly unlikely that the Italian will start the final stage.

“I’m pretty sure she won’t race tomorrow. I’ll be going to the hospital and I’ll strongly advise her not to race.”

The Italian, who finished on the podium of the elite women's World Championships in 2012 won the 2013 Trofeo Alfredo Binda, but then suffered a severe crash at the Italian championships that year.

She rebounded in 2014 to win the Italian time trial title, the overall Tour de Bretagne Féminin and Trophée d'Or Féminin.