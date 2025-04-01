First-time altitude camp for Kristen Faulkner sets up 'real fitness' for Ardennes Classics and Grand Tours

By published

Double gold Olympic champion makes pitch for fans to send her video reactions from solo road race victory

ALPE DHUEZ FRANCE AUGUST 18 Kristen Faulkner of The United States and Team EFOatlyCannondale competes during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 8 a 1499km stage from Le GrandBornand to Alpe dHuez 1828m UCIWWT on August 18 2024 in Alpe dHuez France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Kristen Faulikner rides at the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

With just one race day in her legs so far this season, Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) isn't dejected with the delayed start to the year, or fretting about a game plan to win Liége-Bastogne-Liége, or even looking too far ahead to score a fourth Grand Tour stage win. She said she may be medically healed from an off-season concussion, and now amps up her efforts for "real fitness".

Faulkner's staggering successes in 2024 have raised the bar, and she is now her own toughest act to follow. She won a stage at the Vuelta España and then the elite women's road race title at US Pro Road Nationals. Having qualified for the Olympic Games on the track to compete in Team Pursuit, she was a late fill-in for the road race in Paris, then came away with a gold medal in each event.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
Kopecky during Sunday&#039;s Gent-Wevelgem

'Close to the real shape' - No wins yet in 2025 but Lotte Kopecky approaches peak in bid to reclaim Tour of Flanders crown
WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 LR Shirin van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek on second place race winner Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team VismaLease a Bike and Letizia Paternoster of Italy and Team LivAlUla Jayco on third place celebrate on the podium ceremony after the 12nd Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 Womens Elite a 1299km one day race from Waregem to Waregem on March 27 2024 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025 start list
Kopecky during Sunday&#039;s Gent-Wevelgem

'Close to the real shape' - No wins yet in 2025 but Lotte Kopecky approaches peak in bid to reclaim Tour of Flanders crown
See more latest
Most Popular
Kopecky during Sunday&#039;s Gent-Wevelgem
'Close to the real shape' - No wins yet in 2025 but Lotte Kopecky approaches peak in bid to reclaim Tour of Flanders crown
Spectators hold portrait placards of Team Visma-Lease a Bike Belgian rider Wout van Aert at the start of the &#039;E3 Saxo Bank Classic&#039;
'The season is longer than Sunday' - Team downplay panic in Belgium over Wout van Aert's long odds for Tour of Flanders
Four riders ride over the cobbles during the 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes
What's coming on Cyclingnews this April
Tadej Pogačar on the podium at Milan-San Remo after finishing third at the Italian Monument
'The team is very strong' - Narváez and Vermeersch join Tadej Pogačar for Tour of Flanders
Ethan Vernon won stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya
'I really want to make this season a strong one' - Ethan Vernon eyes Scheldeprijs before big end of season goals
MONTESSON FRANCE MARCH 10 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Tudor Pro Cycling Team prior to the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 2 a 1839km stage from Montesson to Bellegarde UCIWT on March 10 2025 in Montesson France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
‘Plenty of opportunities for puncheurs’ – Tudor’s Tour de France wildcard gives Alaphilippe chance to chase seventh stage win
Van Aert battles for a result during the E3 Saxo Classic
'He's one of the best riders of all time' – Jorgenson defends Van Aert ahead of final Flanders test at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling)
Giro d'Italia: Tom Pidcock's Q36.5 team, along with Tudor, Polti and VF Group-Bardiani secure wildcard invitations
Jordi Meeus with his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates at Gent-Wevelgem
UCI issues a record eight yellow cards as Jordi Meeus leads weekend's racing misdemeanours
Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates)
'A weird start to the season, but I'm not stressed' - Adam Yates steadily building towards Giro d'Italia